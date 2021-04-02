I think I know why my unfiltered fiancé has no friends

Dear Amy: My fiancé, “Albert”, talks nonstop. He will talk about any topic, whatever the situation or the audience.

He doesn’t care if anyone is interested in what he says.

It will tell endless stories – it’s just one story after another. The subject does not matter. It doesn’t matter that he told the same story more than once to the same person. It kicks in and doesn’t stop until people finally leave.

He can’t read the social cues that indicate people want him to stop talking.

He has been reprimanded more than once by his employers for talking to workers on his construction sites and wasting their time on time.

If I invite friends, it doesn’t matter if we’re having a conversation; he will interrupt and try to steer the conversation towards a topic that pleases him.

I stopped inviting my friends because his behavior is boring and embarrassing.

He complains that he doesn’t have real friends to do things with, but, saint smokes, maybe I could find out why!

I can’t watch TV or listen to the radio because he’s talking about something over the sound.

Albert is a really nice guy, but I started dreading going to meetings with him, and it made me feel bad.

I’m afraid it’s a mental illness.

Am I just being silly and mean, or could he have a problem that a doctor or therapist could solve?

Worried

Dear worried: If “Albert’s” behavior is as extreme as you describe it, you should take a very serious look at your own abilities and willingness to cope with such a noisy and intellectually unsatisfying partnership in the long run.

Being with him already forces you to isolate yourself. His compulsive behavior impacts his career prospects, as well as your relationships.

Yes, her nonstop talking could be the result of a treatable problem: extreme anxiety, bipolar disorder, Aspergers, or ADHD.

Talking nonstop can also be a way for a person to keep their deepest feelings at bay, covering up old wounds or trauma.

Your fiancé should be evaluated by a mental health professional. One way to deal with this problem would be for you to make an appointment with a therapist for premarital counseling for both of you.

Dear Amy: My fiance and I are getting married in September! We have already sent “save the dates”.

We decided not to invite my friend “Mark” and I feel bad about that.

Mark has been fighting alcoholism for two years. I feel like I did all I could to help her on her journey. He had several hospital stays and went to rehab.

We used to talk about being the best man in each other’s marriage, but our relationship has changed.

I recently found out through a family member that he had moved to the streets a month ago. I have tried contacting him, but he is not the best at resending text messages and phone calls.

My fiancee, who is wise beyond her years, said that some friends are for a season, some for a reason, some for a lifetime.

However, I can’t seem to shake the guilt I feel for not inviting him to our wedding. Your advice?

Future married

Dear groom: The view of your girlfriend’s friendship is wise. Your guilt also sends you a strong message. You should be careful.

It’s understandable that you don’t want to assail “Mark” with the pressure and stress of being your best man, but why not invite him to your wedding?

His illness has a very high impact on all of his relationships, but the loop of alienating others and isolating himself only makes matters worse.

Your relationship has been strained. You cannot cure his alcoholism. You probably can’t even help it, but it might be good for both of you if you just hang in there.

He would have to decide if he could handle the attendance at the event.

Dear Amy: “Grossed Out Girlfriend” objected to the pornographic decor that her boyfriend’s roommates had in their apartment.

If she doesn’t like it, she can stay away! Your suggestion that she suggest that he post a nude photo of Burt Reynolds was absurd!

Disgusted

Dear disgusted: The late Burt Reynolds took part in a pretty legendary nude photoshoot for Cosmopolitan magazine in 1972. Considering the roommate pornography was cheesy, I thought this might be a funny suggestion.

You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.