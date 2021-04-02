Mark-Paul Gosselaar ‘growled’ while watching the controversial episode of Saved By The Bell | Entertainment





Mark-Paul Gosselaar “growled” when he re-watched a controversial episode “Saved By The Bell”. In “ Running Zack ” – which first aired in 1990 – 47-year-old actor character Zack Morris took on an ancestry mission as a joke and made fun of her Native American heritage, going from wearing paint to a complete stereotypical outfit including a hairstyle. Speaking on his ‘Zack to the Future’ podcast, he said: “I got scared seeing myself portray a white dude being Zack Morris, who is like the blonde haired, all-American white dude in a Native American Indian headdress. . “ Mark-Paul insisted he did not recall filming the controversial scene, which many people regard as insensitive to racism. He added: “He’s one of the ones I don’t like, I don’t like to remember putting on the headdress. “I don’t remember putting on face paint. I don’t remember standing in this awkward way where I stood where my arms are crossed and in a very stereotypical way. However, he is happy that the infamous episode is not allowed “in this day and age”, and he suggested there are more “protocols in place.” He explained, “But, again, there are protocols in place and filters that, you know, like a director, standards and practices, people I think … we’re a lot more sensitive now. , for good reason, that these things would not happen today. “This episode would never be done in this day and age, and rightly so.” Mark-Paul previously described the experience of revisiting the sitcom for his podcast as “a little crooked.” He said: “I feel like it’s a little tortuous every week for me to go through this process because I look at my work and it doesn’t matter if he’s 30 it’s always something that I feel I can improve. “ Meanwhile, the actor reprized his role as Zack for the recent ‘Saved By The Bell’ reboot series, which has since been renewed for a second season after a successful first run.

