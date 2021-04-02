Beach waves with high ponytails; PHOTOS of the Bollywood actor’s different and unique hairstyles





Bombay

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 3:15 p.m. 1 / 8 Katrina Kaifs Hairstyles Katrina Kaif is a very popular name in the Bollywood industry. Originally from London, she started her modeling career and then made her acting debut with Kaizad Gustads Boom in 2003. But, Katrina Kaif rose to fame with commercial success as Meine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005) and Namastey London (2007), making it a household name. Throughout her career, Katrina has appeared in some of the most critically acclaimed films like Rajneeti (2010), Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Bharat (2019). Despite struggling with the Hindi language and her English accent, Katrina Kaif excelled in the field of theater, overcoming all obstacles and winning the hearts of millions of people. Fans are now waiting for Katrina Kaifs’ next project, Sooryavanshi. This movie was supposed to hit theaters in 2020 but has been on hold for over a year, due to the global pandemic. Aside from being in the headlines for her excellent screen work, Katrina Kaif is also often considered very active on the internet. Here are photos of Katrina Kaif wearing many different and unique hairstyles that her fans and followers will want to see. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram

2 / 8 Pony Plate Hair Katrina Kaif tied her hair up in a high ponytail making a plate of hair falling from the ponytail. Photo credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram

3 / 8 Short hair Katrina gave her hair a short look that makes it just as graceful and classy. Photo credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram

4 / 8 Beach waves The actor gave his hair a wavy look. Photo credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram

5 / 8 Straight hair It is clicked frankly after ironing straight hair. Photo credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram

6 / 8 Perfect curls The Bollywood star gave her hair the perfect curls. Photo credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram

7 / 8 Wet hair, no worries Katrina gets her wet hair banged as she gets fucked in the sun. Photo credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram

8 / 8 Messy hair Katrina Kaif gets slammed at the beach with messy hair as she lets it flow naturally in the cold wind. Photo credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram







