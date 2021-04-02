West Hollywood celebrates National Poetry Month in April with events, readings and street pole banners





West Hollywood will celebrate National Poetry Month in April with a variety of events and exhibits honoring poets and the art of poetry. Among the events organized: April 5 At 6 p.m., West Hollywood City Council will issue a National Poetry Month commemorative proclamation, which will be received by West Hollywood City Poet Laureate Brian Sonia-Wallace. The presentation will take place online and can be viewed on the Cities YouTube Channel. Sonia-Wallace will also debut a new poem he created, which combines lines submitted by 53 residents and visitors to West Hollywood. The poem is also available for reading here. April 7 at 6 p.m., as part of the WeHo Reads of the Cities series, apoetry reading and conversation by Gustavo Hernandez and Rocio Carlos on representation in relation to the history of the local LGBTQ rights movement. Gustavo Hernandez is a poet with a new collection of poetryFlower big first. Roco Carlos is the author ofthe (other) housewhose work has been included in the LACMAs Pacific Standard Time exhibition,Those of this America. This event will also feature musical guests Mariachi Arcoiris from Los Angeles, who have in their group the first openly transgender woman in mariachi history. The event, titledExplore the landscape of the gay rights movement, will take place online and is free to attend. For more information and for RSVP: www.weho.org/wehoreads. April 14 At 6 p.m., as part of the WeHo Reads Cities Series, West Hollywood City Poet Laureate Brian Sonia-Wallace will bring together poets near and far for an exploration of the thresholds of language, gender, generation and geography . Featured poets include Terry Wolverton, Alyesha Wise-Hernandez, Fi Hernandez, Alan Pelaez Lopez and Harry Giles. The event will end with the writing of messages to circulate your creativity and a virtual afterparty allowing participants to share their work. The event, titled It’s Time to Cross the Threshold on Your Hands (following a line by poet Kayleigh Zaloga), will be held online and is free to attend. For more information and for RSVP: www.weho.org/wehoreads. Fridays and Saturdays Throughout April, the Greenway Arts Alliance will host the annual LA Get Down Festival, with financial support from the city’s arts division. The festival is a celebration of hip hop and spoken word creation, presented in association with Da Poetry Lounge. Most events cost $ 10. For tickets and information, visit http://greenwaycourttheatre.org/lagetdown2021. Throughout the month, the city will also honor living poets by showcasing selections of their poetry on street post banners along Santa Monica Boulevard. Currently, 43 poets are honored and each year the city’s poet laureate selects two additional poets to be honored. This year, Ryka Aoki and Tommy Pico will be honored with a banner in honor of the city’s poet laureate, Brian Sonia-Wallace. Ryka Aoki is the author ofSeasonal Velocities, He Mele a Hilo (A Hilo Song), Why Dust Will Never Settle On This Soul, The Great Space Adventure, and the next oneUnusual star light. She is a two-time Lambda Award finalist and winner of the Eli Coppola Chapbook competition, the Corson-Bishop Poetry Prize and a University Award from the Academy of American Poets. Aoki is also the founder of the International Transgender Martial Arts Alliance, and executive director of the Dissonance Press and After School programs at the Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center in Venice, California. Tommy Teebs Pico is the author of the booksIRL, nature’s poem, junk,andFeed. Originally from the Viejas Indian Reservation of the Kumeyaay Nation, he now divides his time between Los Angeles and Brooklyn. He is co-curator of the Poets with Attitude reading series, is the poetry editor at Catapult Magazine, writes on FX Reservation Dogs, and contributes to Literary Hub. Brian Sonia-Wallace has been writing poetry for strangers and neighbors on the streets of West Hollywood and at city events since the 2014 season of WeHo Reads. A poet of social practice straddling literature and community engagement, his 2020 debut by Harper Collins,The Poetry of Strangers: What I Learned Traveling in America with a Typewriter, was hailed as full of optimism and wide-eyed wonder bytheNew York Times. He teaches creative writing in the UCLA Extension Writers program and Get Lit – Words Ignite. In 2019, Sonia-Wallace received a grant from the city’s One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival to create Pride Poets, a project that took poets on typewriters to the streets of West Hollywood to create more than 700 works. originals based on one-on-. interaction, and in 2020 brought together over 100 LGBTQ + poets for virtual performances during the COVID-19 quarantine. Pride Poets has been featured in publicationsPrideandAvocado, and the work of Sonia-Wallaces has, moreover, been profiled bytheNew York Times, The Guardian, The Poetry Foundation, NPR, ABC7, andTelemundo. The city’s Poet Laureate program began in 2014, with each poet serving for a two-year term. The City Poet Laureate is an ambassador for West Hollywood literary culture and leads the promotion of poetry in the city, including participating in its annual celebration of National Poetry Month. The City’s first City Poet Laureate was Steven Reigns (2014-2016), who implemented the City’s annual Poetry Month street banner project, which honors living poets and brings ideas to life. bits of poetry in the streets of West Hollywood. The second city poet laureate was Kim Dower (2016-2018) who kicked off the city-wide collaborative poem, the first of which was animated into a five-minute video: I sing the body West Hollywood The city’s third poet laureate was Charles Flowers (2018-2020) and the fourth is Brian Sonia-Wallace. For more information on West Hollywood National Poetry Month activities or the city’s poets program, please contact Mike Che, the city’s arts coordinator, at (323) 848-6377 or mche @ weho .org or visit www.weho.org/arts.







