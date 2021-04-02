The monthly gallery walk starts tonight

The Hot Springs Gallery Walk, hosted by the Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance, will take place today from 5 to 9 p.m. at various art galleries and studios downtown and online.

Everyone who participates in the Walk in the Gallery in person is asked to remember social distancing, wear a mask, and practice washing their hands.





Participating galleries include the following:

Original art-ly

3911 Central Avenue, Suite D

Art Original-ly will feature new works by artists Buddy Whitlock and Sarah Dore, a Hot Springs photographer, from 5 to 8 p.m. Art Original-ly features “extraordinary works of art and photography by artists from Arkansas” and is locally owned and operated. Ask about his first Thursday trunk shows. To virtually visit the gallery, call 501-508-9957.

American Art Gallery and Gifts LLC

724 Central Ave.

Jimmy Leach will have new work in acrylic gallery envelopes. Leach paints inspirations from nature. “The viewer is the most important part of my work. I strive to bring the viewer’s mind and eye to another place and another emotion, showing them a beautifully crafted, expressive and pictorial image.” , he said. Claude Lambert will be present to show and talk about his beautiful knives and his leather goods. Lambert is the third generation in the leather sector. Ernie Bolieu will exhibit new jewelry and discuss design and stones. Artists from the Grant Rose Gallery, Patricia Bailey and Carole Beam will have works available. Also featuring pottery by Valérie Hanks-Goetz, who says “Seeing someone smile looking at the work of my hands is the greatest compliment I can get because it means they share my smile. It’s in my search for my smile that I discovered the artist in me when I left the American company in May 1999 suffering from burnout. I wanted to do something I loved. ”Guests are invited to visit with the artists of the gallery.

Gallery of artists’ studios

610-A Central Ave.

The artists’ studio gallery plans to open for the gallery walk today “assuming pandemic data holds.”

Featured Artists for April are two veteran Hot Springs Village artists, June Lamoureux and Sheliah Halderman.

Lamoureux moved to Arkansas from Connecticut in 2011. “His popular works appear in many collections, both state and local. She works primarily in watercolor, acrylic, and pen and ink, and has won awards in all three mediums. His art has included commissions for companies and individuals on a wide range of subjects. In her featured artist exhibition, June will showcase works in acrylic and watercolor. All are paintings she has created over the past six months and are peaceful scenes, rest for the tired, ”a new release said.

Lamoureux has been teaching drawing and painting for many years to children and adults. She is a member of the Brush Strokes Art Club in Hot Springs Village and the Traditional Art Guild in Hot Springs. Halderman taught for 22 years and moved to Arkansas from Indiana after his retirement. Since then, she has devoted her energies full time to her art. She started painting in oils but has since developed into other mediums, especially pastels.

“Sheliah draws her inspiration from the beautiful landscape of Arkansas and from her travels across the United States. His paintings have won numerous local and national awards, ”he says. She will present many new works in pastel, covering a variety of subjects. An accomplished jewelry designer, in addition to a painter, she says that creating works of art or jewelry “meets my need to express myself. It fills my soul with a sense of accomplishment ”. She is a signature member of the Arkansas Pastel Society, Brush Strokes and the Arkansas Artists Registry. The featured miniature art artists for April are Pati Trippel and Dianne Morgan. The Gallery’s temporary COVID-19 hours are Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Hot Springs Convention Center

134 boul. Of the Convention

Featuring the 51st Annual Mid-South Watercolor Exhibition, a jury-curated exhibition that features 38 works by artists from across the country.

Justus Fine Art Gallery

827-A, central avenue.

The April exhibition at the Justus Fine Art Gallery will feature new works by Randall Good as well as a selection of works by artists such as Kristin DeGeorge, Robyn Horn, Dolores Justus, John Lasater, Tony Saladino, Sandra Sell, Gene Sparling and Elizabeth Weber. The show will open with a reception from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. today.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, guests are asked to wear masks when in the gallery. The exhibition will be on display until April 30. Owned by artist Dolores Justus, the Justus Fine Art Gallery offers a wide range of original works of art, including sculptures, paintings, ceramics and photographs by renowned artists. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and by appointment. Call 501-321-2335 or visit http://www.justusfineart.com for more information.

Central gallery

340-A, central avenue.

Open until 6 p.m. The gallery showcases various styles and mediums of Arkansas artists and internationally renowned artists presenting original fine art, womenswear, gifts, and housewares.

Warehouse

301 E. Broadway

With “magnificent art, delicious wine, live music and sweet treats” from 6 pm to 9 pm

Whittington Gallery

307 Whittington Ave.

Hildegard Honold is the Featured Artist of the Month for April. Originally from Germany, she immigrated to the United States in 1965 and lived in Chicago before moving to Hot Springs in 1998. She discovered her love for painting in the spring of 2006 and has been creating art ever since. Stop from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today.

Emerging arts

341 Whittington Avenue.

The gallery is currently not open to the public and instead offers a seasonal display of window displays.

Dryden Pottery

341 Whittington Avenue.

Dryden Pottery will be open with fresh, new and unique pieces, rolling out of the ovens every week.

Legacy Fine Art Gallery

804 Central Ave.

After a year of closure due to the pandemic, the Legacy Fine Art Gallery will open for Gallery Walk. With new Wild Cats by artist Rajendra Singh, fun new party scenes by Carole Katchen and awesome new racing pieces by Patrick Cunningham.

Coffee + tea Kollective

110 Central Ave.

With the series “Vocabulary of Color” by Don Watson. A native of Glenwood, Watson began his full-time artistic career in Virginia in 2006 after retiring from the US Navy. Back in his hometown, Watson opened a studio and is president of the Three Rivers Art Guild. He has participated in the Arts in the Park Festival, the two-day Plein-Air event, and the Art Springs outdoor art exhibit four years in a row. He has also shown his work at the Blue Waters Fine Art Gallery, Pike County Fair, Kollective Coffee, Emergent Arts, the Star Gallery, and the Fine Art Center of Hot Springs. He has made several exhibitions at Hot Springs Memorial Field, Garland County Library, Landmark Building, Garvan Woodland Gardens and has donated numerous works of art to charities in Arkansas and Virginia.

The Don Watson Studio gallery is located at 439 Gilmer Ave. in Glenwood and is open to the public on request; he plans to participate in Studio Tours 2021 during the Arts in the Park Festival.

Harley, by Sheliah Halderman at the Artists’ Studio Gallery. – Photo submitted

Saint Sébastien, by Randall Good at the Justus Fine Art Gallery. – Photo submitted

Wildcat painting by Rajendra Singh at Legacy Fine Art Gallery. – Photo submitted