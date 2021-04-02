Scooter Braun Partners with HYBE from BTS | Entertainment





Scooter Braun merged its company with HYBE. The 39-year-old music director for artists including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, J Balvin and Demi Lovato has merged his Ithaca Holdings with HYBE, formerly Big Hit Entertainment, the home of BTS international superstars. This merger will give HYBE a 100% stake in Ithaca Holdings and its properties such as SB Projects and Big Machine Label Group, with Braun joining the board of HYBE. HYBE CEO Bang Si -Hyuk told Variety: The inevitable combination of HYBE and Ithaca Holdings marks the start of a new adventure that no one could have imagined. The two companies will work closely together, leveraging our proven track record of success, craftsmanship and expertise to create synergy, transcend borders and break down cultural barriers. Please welcome the endless possibilities of HYBE and Ithaca Holdings, as well as the new paradigm the partnership will establish in the music industry. Braun added, “This will be the first time that HYBE’s revolutionary systems and curation are integrated into the US market at the start of a career as an artist. In addition, it will help us continue to advance the careers of the artists we already work with. Global opportunities for artists are becoming exponential thanks to this partnership. This is an opportunity for us to write history and further innovate the music industry and revolutionize the game itself. Its implications for the business will be monumental for a long time to come. I am extremely grateful for President Bangs’ friendship and willingness to support an artist’s creative journey.

