Candid photos of the Bollywood actor that will leave millions of fans in awe

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 3:29 PM 1 / 11 Candid photos of Kriti Kulharis Kriti Kulhari is a very well known name in the Indian entertainment industry. She began her acting career by appearing in an Odia-language film, Dharini in 2002, after which she made her Bollywood debut with the 2010s laughing riot, Kichdi: The Movie. The actor rose to fame with his character as Tanya Sharma in the critically acclaimed crime thriller Shaitaan in 2011. Since then, Kriti has appeared in numerous films like Pink (2016), Uri: The Surgical Strike ( 2019) and Mission Mangal (2019). Besides her great on-screen talent, Kriti Kulhari is also often praised for her choice of projects, as she has often revealed through numerous interactions with the media that having a good screenplay is what matters most to her. Kriti Kulhari was last seen in Netflix’s The Girl on the Train playing the character of a policeman trying to solve a crime, for which she was applauded as she acted with utter conviction. Kriti is also in talks to be active on the internet, but scrolling through the cast’s official social media handle says a lot about her personality. Here are some candid photos of Kriti Kulhari that will make fans believe that she is a very down-to-earth, down-to-earth girl. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Kriti Kulhari Instagram

2 / 11 Dress for ceremonies Kriti Kulhari is clicked as she dresses up completely to attend a gorgeous function. Photo credit: Kriti Kulhari Instagram

3 / 11 End of 2020 with a prayer Kriti praying standing in front of the Golden Temple, Amritsar. Photo credit: Kriti Kulhari Instagram

4 / 11 Theater visits Just as the Prithvi Theater opens, Kriti revealed that she has to go by getting clicked while sitting on the stairs at the entrance to the theater stroking a cat. Photo credit: Kriti Kulhari Instagram

5 / 11 Family trips Kriti Kulhari goes to meet his family in the village where they pray to the Higher Power being grateful for all they have. Photo credit: Kriti Kulhari Instagram

6 / 11 #Theholygeeta The actor is clicked while reading the holy Bhagwaat Geeta. Photo credit: Kriti Kulhari Instagram

7 / 11 Rajasthan Newspapers The Bollywood star plays with a toddler child, channeling her inner child as well. Photo credit: Kriti Kulhari Instagram

8 / 11 Festive atmosphere Kriti celebrates the occasion of Diwali as she gets slammed while holding the diya plate. Photo credit: Kriti Kulhari Instagram

9 / 11 #Thesecretproject The multi-talented artist is clicked while dubbing for #thesecretproject. Photo credit: Kriti Kulhari Instagram

ten / 11 In the kitchen Kriti is captured as she seems to enjoy cooking on her own. Photo credit: Kriti Kulhari Instagram

11 / 11 Various moods of a coffee drinker Kriti Kulhari is clicked frankly as she sips her coffee while laughing out loud. Photo credit: Kriti Kulhari Instagram







