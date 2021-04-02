Hong Kong singer-actor Leslie Cheung recalls his 18th death anniversary, Entertainment News & Top Stories





Hong Kong superstar Leslie Cheung may have passed away 18 years ago, but his fans and friends in the entertainment industry still remember him. Affectionately known as Gor Gor (elder brother in Cantonese), Cheung committed suicide on April 1, 2003. He was 46 years old. Early Thursday (April 1), his partner Daffy Tong posted a photo of him on a yacht, with the caption: “Miss you”, which is also the title of one of Cheung’s classic songs. Tong, 62, posted old photos of Cheung on social media every year on the singer-actor’s birthday and death. Hong Kong actress Carina Lau posted on social media a photo of herself with Cheung from Days Of Being Wild (1990), with the caption: “18. I miss you, gor gor.” The 55-year-old actress has worked with Cheung on other films such as The Eagle Shooting Heroes (1993) and He’s a Woman, She’s a Man (1994). Hong Kong singer Remus Choy of pop group Grasshopper posted a photo of himself with Cheung when they were in Australia, writing: “Sept 1986. I went to perform with Leslie in Sydney.” He included the hashtag #MissYou. Even Hong Kong singer Andy Hui, who hasn’t posted on social media for the past six months, uploaded a video of him playing Cheung’s classic song A Man Of Intention, also with the caption: “Miss you “. The song was the theme song for the movie Who’s The Woman, Who’s The Man (1996), the sequel to It’s A Woman, She’s A Man, which starred both Cheung and Hui.

The actresses (clockwise from left) Carina Lau, Gigi Lai and Vivian Chow posted photos from movies they starred in with Leslie Cheung. PHOTOS: INSTAGRAM Other celebrities who have posted in memory of Cheung include actresses Anita Yuen and Shu Qi, singers Leo Ku and Vivian Chow, directors James Yuen and Lee Lik Chi and former actress Gigi Lai. An online concert in memory of the late star also took place on Thursday evening, with singers Karen Mok, Hacken Lee, Julian Cheung and Sam Hui performing classic Leslie Cheung songs such as Four Seasons, For Your Heart Only, Wind Blows On and Silence Is Golden. . The concert also featured clips from past music videos, films and concerts by Cheung. Many fans also placed flowers and flower baskets outside the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Hong Kong, where Cheung died.







