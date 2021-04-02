Amanda Bynes is doing well before her 35th birthday: lives by the beach, enjoys meditation, Soul Cycle





Amanda Bynes is “doing very well” before her 35th birthday on April 3rd. Lawyer for the star, David A Esquibias, told Fox News on Thursday in a note that Bynes “is living independently” and is back “to school.” The attorney said the “What A Girl Wants” actress “lives by the beach” and “can’t wait to celebrate her 35th birthday with family and friends.” Regarding recreation, Esquibias said Bynes “really enjoys meditation and soul cycling”. AMANDA BYNES MAKES A SURPRISE RETURN TO INSTAGRAM WITH AN EDGY LOOK Intrigue for Bynes, 34, continues to brew with the general public. Questions that “people also ask” on a simple search engine produce results like “Is Amanda Bynes still rich?” “Does Amanda Bynes really have a tattoo on her face?” and “What is Amanda Bynes doing now?” AMANDA BYNES REFLECTS ON TROUBLE TIMES, ADDICTION AND WITHDRAWAL FROM ACTING: I WAS YOUNG AND STUPID The Nickelodeon alum recently released a hip-hop record called “Diamonds”. In June 2019, she graduated with her associate degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. At the time, she shared a post on Instagram marking the monumental milestone. Last February, Bynes said she was “looking forward” to launching a clothing line and hoped it would be released in the “near future.” She made headlines early last year after announcing her engagement to a man named Paul Michael. However, last March, Michael said the couple broke up, ending their three-week engagement. The pair are now back, according to multiple reports. AMANDA BYNES SAYS SHE RECEIVES THERAPY IN ‘TRANSITIONAL LIFE’ PROGRAM AFTER 2 MONTHS OF TREATMENT That same month, an attorney for Bynes told Fox News in a statement that the star was receiving mental health treatment. “Any report that Amanda suffers from substance abuse or alcohol problems is completely false. She is seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues,” attorney Esquibias told Fox News at the time. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “We ask that privacy during this period, and that all speculation about her personal life by the public and the media cease so that Amanda can focus on improving her,” he added. Just a day before, Bynes had posted – and deleted – a pregnancy announcement that included an ultrasound with her name on it. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Now Bynes appears to be on the rise. “She is exploring the options available to her while she continues her studies at FIDM,” Esquibias said. “Clothes, perfumes, she will deepen this research.” Fox News Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.

