Kaia Gerber: Got into locked out skin care | Entertainment





Kaia Gerber took to skin care during the lockdown. The 19-year-old model revealed she took the time to take care of her skin while stuck at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic and now has a full routine that she follows every day. When asked what her beauty routine was during the pandemic, she said: I always keep it simple anyway, but I definitely got into skin care which I wasn’t. before. I was always traveling and didn’t want to carry a bunch of stuff with me, but now I have a routine and it’s been really fun. I also work with YSL Beaute and they have great everyday products. Their Rouge Volupte Shine lipstick is a really cute lip color that I wear for zooms and stuff like that, and I wear their Touch shine every day because it really gives you a nice shine. Both of these products are really part of my routine as it can be hard to feel pretty when wearing sweatpants. Kaia also used the lock to experiment with her hair, as she advised people to never do what she was doing and try bleaching their hair at home. She added: About two months after quarantining, I had the brilliant idea of ​​bleaching my hair with hydrogen peroxide, which no one should ever do. So I did it, I sat in the sun and had some really nice orange highlights. Eventually, Kaia decided to follow through on her plan and bleach the rest of her hair so that she could then dye it pink, which has always been a dream of hers. Speaking to InStyle magazine, she said: I decided to take it a step further and ended up bleaching it and then dyed it pink, which I loved. Pink hair has always been a dream of mine and I’ve always wanted to mess my hair up, and thought I might as well do it now and get it out of my system. It all happened in the space of five months, and now we are back to my natural color and I enjoy it a lot more.

