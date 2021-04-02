Anupama actor Rupali Ganguly gets COVID-19, Aashish Mehrotra also tests positive





Bombay: Anupama actor Rupali Ganguly has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor reportedly got his test results yesterday and was diagnosed with COVID-19. Rupali took to Instagram to share the news of her diagnosis. In a long note, she wrote how she and the entire Anupama team took the best precautions and yet the coronavirus got the best. The popular daily soap actor also asked fans to pray for his family. The test results of her family members and members of Anupama’s casting team have yet to be released. During this time, she isolated herself from her family and everyone else. Also Read – Mayor of Mumbai: Shopping malls and temples may be closed, stores are likely to operate every other day Rupali’s long Instagram post read: “MA Corona Devi 🙏🏻

Tu hai ki nahiiiii 💔💔 (mild to asymptomatic)

Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua

Jab hua tab hua…. chhodo ye na poocho 💔

This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be 😩

Take care and keep safe everyone and keep giving your love to my family and the Anupamaa family

Sorry for letting you down, you and Rudransh @ashwinkverma and the whole unit down @ rajan.shahi.543 despite you taking every precaution – pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya… 🤦🏻♀️

I quarantined myself away from my family and other humans

The family has been tested and awaiting results…. Please keep them in your prayers

The unit is also being tested as of this writing…. please send lots of love, healing and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family 💔🙏🏻🤞🧿 Also Read – Anupama Major Twist: Anupamaa Tells Vanraj She Loves Him In The Drunk State #coronapositive #positivevibes #blessed #love #quarantine #instadaily #instagood #jaimatadi #jaimahakal »(sic) Also Read – Maharashtra Reports 27,918 New COVID Cases, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Extends Borders Until April 10 | Key developments Not just Rupali, actor Aashish Mehrortra who plays his on-screen son, has also tested positive for the coronavirus. Several reports suggest that her on-screen husband Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj also has COVID as he has not been doing well for the past two days. However, official confirmation is yet to come. Meanwhile, producer Rajan Shahi is busy figuring out the next course of action as the show’s star won’t be performing for some time. The news of the COVID diagnosis comes at a very crucial time when Anupamaa climbed in the TRP charts and held a stable # 1 position for a few consecutive weeks. The audience also enjoyed the special Holi script in which Anupama was seen expressing her love for Vanraj. We wish everyone a speedy recovery!







