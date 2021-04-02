Sibley Scoles to host red carpet for 8th annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards





HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Sibley Scoles, co-host of NBCUniversal’s “Access Hollywood Weekend” and correspondent for “Access Hollywood” and “All Access,” will host the red carpet at 8e Annual Make-up artists and hairdressers Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) on Saturday April 3, 2021, presented by HASK Beauty. The redesigned awards gala, honoring the makeup artist and hairdressers’ outstanding accomplishments in film, television, advertising and live theater, will take place virtually on Saturday April 3, 2021, and is co-produced byIngleDodd MediaandCreative Honeysweet. This year’s awards ceremony is free to all who register for www.local706.org.

“Sibley Scoles is an enchanting TV host, actress, model and fashion icon who will bring her intoxicating personality and glamor to the red carpet. We look forward to her fun energy and interesting interviews and we are delighted that she is part of the MUAHS Awards Show this year, ”said Julie socash, President of IATSE Local 706. As previously announced, Eddie murphy will receive the Distinguished Artisan Award, presented by Arsenio Room, recently released Murphy’s star Coming 2 America. Additional presenters include Jennifer garner (Yes day), Judith Light (The politician), Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian, Mulan), Maria bakalova (Next movie Borat), Temuera Morrison (The Mandalorian), Doug jones (Star Trek: Discovery), Cheryl Burke (Dancing with the stars), AJ Buckley (The SEAL team), and Michael cohen (Henry danger) among others. Matthew Mungle, Oscar and Emmy winning makeup artist, will receive the 2021 MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Award for makeup, presented by eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close. Mungle and Close are both Oscar nominees for this year’s Oscars for Hillbilly Elegy – Close for her role as a supporting actress, and Mungle for the best makeup and hairstyle. Emmy– winning hairdresser Terry baliel, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for Hair Styling, presented by the Oscar nominated actress Scarlett johansson, who worked with Terry on Jojo Rabbit. Sibley Scolesis an actress, television host, model and former recording artist. Currently, Sibley is a host and entertainment correspondent for “Access Hollywood” and “All Access,” both nationally broadcast and Emmy nominated. In addition, Sibley also co-hosts “Access Hollywood Weekend”. His venerable personality has earned him a remarkable history of work in the entertainment industry. Scoles made his debut in entertainment as a popular hip-hop artist, turning his lifelong passion for music into a successful career as an artist. Sibley scored a radio hit with “Donuts,” a song she wrote and recorded. She continued to work with artists such as Jessie J, Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lana del rey. Sibley moved to the UK and licensed the original music for Stella McCartney’s Soundtrack from Fashion Week. She has hit stages across the country performing and releasing songs such as “Dis Record” and “Ties Me Down”, touring with the Vans Warped Tour and as a supporting artist for Jaio Cruz. Sibley became the first host of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ musical television channel, Revolt. After a few years at Revolt, Scoles became an on-air host and correspondent for “E! News,” “Live from E! “and a panelist for “Live From E!” digital series covering Hollywood’s biggest red carpets and awards shows, weighing in on trendy pop culture stories and all things celebrity. In addition to on-camera hosting, Scoles has been an on-air personality on iHeart Radio 92.3 FM and has experience in sports and fashion. The 8the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylist Guild Awards is proud to be sponsored byPresentation level: HASK Beauty; Sapphire Levels: Nigel Beauty, Schwarzkopf professional; Platinum level: Ardell, BigMack, Beauty Master Class, Duo, HBO, HBO MAX, Local 798 IATSE, Netflix, TVU Networks; Gold level: The Criterion Group, Reel Health, Warner Bros .; Silver level: B3 Balm, Cinema Secrets, Disney Television Studios, Focus Features, IATSE, IATSE Local 33, Melanie Mills Hollywood, Premiere Products, Inc, QMS Medicosmetics, Skindinavia, Skin Illustrator; Gift box sponsor: Ardell, B3Balm, Beautyblender, Cinema Secrets, Duo, HMUA PAX, Holy Crap Cereal, Iconic London, Melanie Mills Hollywood, Premiere Products, Inc., QwikGuard The Strapless Mask, RCMA Makeup, Schwarzkopf Professional, Skin Illustrator, Skindinavia, Zelmin’s Minty Mouth; Sponsors of the distribution of gift boxes: Naimie Beauty Center Nigel Beauty; Photo booth sponsor: Minty Mouth of Zelmin; Commercial sponsor: Makeup light; Technology Sponsor: NLESYSTEMS. Media Sponsors: Variety, InStyle,The powder group, On Makeup Magazine and SHOOT online. Winners will be announced in 21 categories at Virtual 8e MUAHS Annual Awards Gala on Saturday April 3, 2021. Additional inquiries regarding MUAHS awards should be directed to Kathy Sain at the MUAHS Rewards office at (818) 295-3933, email: [email protected]. FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TICKET RESERVATIONS, go to www.local706.org

the Make-up and Hairdressers Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes more than 2,400 artisans in the entertainment industry around the world. Members of Local 706 are makeup artists and hairstylists who have created the looks of Hollywood’s most memorable characters and stars from the stage, screen, television and now the internet. The varied fields of these artists include feature films and television, commercials, “live” network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks.. For more information visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . SPONSORSHIP / ADVERTISING CONTACT:

