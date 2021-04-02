Entertainment
Bollywood-inspired monochromatic makeup looks to try in 2021
Even though 2020 marked a relaxed phase with trends witnessing a more natural approach to makeup, 2021 is slowly gaining momentum with some fabulous makeup looks that will define this year. One of our favorite fashion trends is monochrome and we’re starting to see this trend taking over the makeup space as well. The monochromatic makeup trend is not only a hit on social media, but also a favorite of celebrities around the world, including our own Bollywood beauties. What makes this trend so successful is that it looks gorgeous every season and doesn’t require you to be a pro to be successful. All you need is similar shade makeup in the colors you want and go rocking with your choice of look. With the help of these 5 celebrities, we are sure you will achieve this look throughout 2021.
5 celebrities’ monochromatic makeup looks to be successful in 2021
With these monochrome makeup looks, you will win your style game all year round.
1. Flamboyant red look by Janhvi Kapoor
Red may seem like an intimidating color, but it doesn’t have to be that intimidating when you’ve mastered the art of “less is more”. Janhvi Kapoor adds a pop of color to her lids using sublime eye shadow and transforms into lipstick for this drama. To create a more dramatic effect, the star leaves it on her mascara to give it that extra dimension that we could easily see anyone recreate.
2. Dark plum look of Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is surely a dramatic look, but he doesn’t have to be as dramatic as the desi girl does if you don’t want to. Priyanka Chopra chose this look for the MET Gala but you can totally take inspiration from the look and incorporate it into your look. Her puckered pout with a dark wash of matching plum hues on the lids is dramatic because it’s dark in shade and if you want to go minimal you can switch to a glossy lip instead.
3. Khushi Kapoor’s pretty pink look
Khushi Kapoor could give any makeup artist a run for their money and that’s reason enough for this young star to be included on this list. For Khushi Kapoor, she channels her inner Barbie doll with the classic pink that suits all Indian skin tones. To further accentuate her eyes, she adds a cat eyeliner that completes her look. You can also go for a pretty pink lip dye for a summery look with a blush look too.
4. Soft and warm pink look of Disha Patani
If Khushi Kapoor’s dark pink look isn’t your style, we’re sure a hot pink makeup like Disha Patani’s is the look you should go for. Disha Patani may have become a makeup artist for her friend’s wedding, but we count that look on her and gladly on all of us too. The warm pink hue is perfect for everything from an everyday look to an intimate wedding. Add glitter and a rose gold highlighter to complete this perfect summer look.
5. Sonam Kapoor’s dusty brown look
Is there a makeup look that Sonam Kapoor can’t achieve? Sadly, no, but luckily for us, this is also one of the easiest looks to recreate with readily available makeup products. Brown hues can be a fall staple, but with varying hues of lighter tones, browns can be a summer favorite too. If you don’t want to recreate the exact look of Sonam Kapoor, go for a brown eye pencil to create a soft smokey look or readily available brown cat eyeliners or even use a bronzer for that dramatic outline.
