Kevin Bacon. Good actor. Great Showtime series. Big Tiktoker?





City on a hill

Sunday at 9 p.m.

Show time

www.sho.com

and…

www.baconbros.com What is “City on a Hill” about:

In the early 1990s in Boston, Assistant DA Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) formed an unlikely alliance with corrupt but revered FBI veteran Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon).

Together, they tackle a case that ultimately changes the city’s entire criminal justice system. Corrupt FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) has returned, seeking to exploit Boston’s criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to save his own career. Unfortunately for Jackie, ADA Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) is on his opponent’s latest misstep. Kevin Bacon is one of the main actors of his generation. Originally from Philadelphia, Bacon moved to New York and became the youngest student of Circle in the Square Theater School. He made his film debut in NATIONAL LAMPOONS ANIMAL HOUSE, followed by roles in DINER and FOOTLOOSE, which propelled him to stardom. His film credits include John Hughes SHES HAVING A BABY; TREMBRES; JFK; SOME GOOD MEN; THE RIVER WILD, for which he received a Golden Globe Award nomination; MURDER IN THE FIRST, for which he was named Best Actor by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and received Best Supporting Actor nominations from the SAG and the London Film Critics Circle; Ron Howards APOLLO 13; Clint Eastwoods MYSTIC RIVER and THE WOODSMAN, for which he received an IFP Spirit Award nomination. Additional film credits include Barry Levinsons SLEEPERS with Brad Pitt and Robert De Niro; David Koepps STIR OF ECHOS; Atom Egoyans WHERE IS THE TRUTH; FROST / NIXON; JAYNE MANSFIELDS CAR directed by Billy Bob Thornton; Matthew Vaughns X-MEN: FIRST CLASS; DARKNESS; BLACK MASS opposite Johnny Depp and PATRIOTS DAY alongside Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman and JK Simmons. On television, Bacon won a Golden Globe nomination for his lead role in I LOVE DICK; starred in STORY OF A GIRL, the directorial debut of his wife Kyra Sedgwick; starred in the series THE FOLLOWING; starred in TAKING CHANCE, for which he won a Golden Globe and a SAG Award, and starred in the Lanford Wilsons play public television directing LEMON SKY. Bacon made his debut on GUIDING LIGHT. In 1996, Bacon made his directorial debut with LOSING CHASE, starring Kyra Sedgwick, Beau Bridges and Helen Mirren. The film was honored with three Golden Globe nominations. He directed his second film LOVERBOY, which he also produced and directed several episodes of the series Sedgwicks THE CLOSER. Bacon made his Broadway debut in 1983 in SLAB BOYS, starring Sean Penn, appeared in the 1986 Joe Ortons production LOOT, the comedy SPIKE HEELS, and the one-man show AN ALMOST HOLY PICTURE. Bacon was seen on stage alongside George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Martin Sheen, Jane Lynch and John C. California Proposition 8 banning same-sex marriage.



Close modal

Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos