Lexus Uptown pays homage to the shining stars of Black Hollywood.





Last night, UPTOWN Magazine and Lexus held their annual Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood. With the black excellence in full display, the ceremony honored the pioneers of music. This year’s winners were Questlove, Kris Bowers, Kathryn Bostic and Morgan Rhodes. The virtual affair began with a photo montage of last year’s event accompanied by music from DJ Lil Mic. Kita Williams and Derrial Christon hosted the Reserve Bar sponsored red carpet. Complete with appearances from Niecy Nash, Jessica Betts, Shanice and Flex Washington. There was also a cocktail demonstration, with the founder of Uncle Nearest Whiskey, Fawn Weaver. UPTOWN Ventures Group founders Len Burnett and Brett Wright opened the show. They spoke about the history of Lexus UPTOWN honors Hollywood and the guests of honor for the evening. After their opening, Chris Spencer and Tai Beauchamp then took over as hosts. From there, an esteemed group of presenters presented each of the awards. They included Jimmy Jam, Ava DuVernay, Yvette Lee Bowser and Gil Robertson. With each winner giving heartfelt speeches after receiving their award. “Black music is everything. And I am very grateful for the opportunities I have had to work in light of his wealth. Its glory, its promise and its future ”, Morgan Rhodes. “Thank you very much to Lexus UPTOWN honors Hollywood for this award. It means a lot. I wanted to be a composer from a young age. And it’s very surreal to see how it all comes together with the career that I was able and lucky to have. So thank you very much for this recognition, ”Kris Bowers. “I am honored to be here with my fellow award winners who are also part of this fabulous community of artists and composers. That we are here together right now, in particular, to come together and have a fellowship to uplift our community. Be a part of the community in a way that is so strong and so needed right now, ”Kathryn Bostic. “Maintaining your creativity is more important than ever. Let your creativity run free. This is what I did last year. Recharge my batteries and prepare my creativity for the next half of my life. I strongly suggest it. So that we can have a stronger community of teachers, artists and creatives, ”Questlove. The Lexus Uptown Honors event concluded with performances by musical artist Eric Roberson and poet Prentice Powell. For more information, visit https://www.uptownmagazine.com/. Racquel Coral is a national lifestyle writer and reporter based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Find her on social networks @withloveracquel.







