Somy Ali Bollywood | [EXCLUSIVE] Somy Ali on his “ bad experience ” in Bollywood: “ a couple of directors tried to sleep with me ”





'Directors tried to have sex with me': Somy Ali Highlights Somy Ali worked in the Hindi film industry In an exclusive interview, the former actress recalled the bad experience she had in Bollywood 'A couple of directors tried to have sex with me,' she told us Somy Ali entered the Hindi film industry in 1992. The actress made a film called Buland with Salman Khan. She then made movies like Anth, Yaar Gaddar, Teesra Kaun, Krishan avtaar, Andolan and a few other films. While working in Bollywood, the actress also dated Salman Khan. Her relationship with the actor was all over the news. It was recently when she claimed that the actor cheated on her and that is why she broke up with him and left. In addition to talking about his break with the Dabangg actor, said the former actress Digital zoom that she had a bad experience in Bollywood. In an exclusive chat with us, Somy spoke about an example that made her uncomfortable in the film industry. "A couple of directors tried to have sex with me. I was in a horribly abusive relationship. So yeah, it was pretty bad overall," she told us. The former actress has further stated that she has no plans to make a return to Bollywood. "No. I had no interest back then and I don't have any now. I was completely unsuitable there," she added. In addition to talking about her bad experience in Bollywood, Somy also shared that she hadn't learned anything from Salman. "But I learned a lot of good things from his parents. The greatest thing I learned was that they never saw religion and treated every human being the same. Their home was open to everyone and love permeated their entire home, especially of Salma (Salman's mother) aunt, "she added. In conclusion, Somy said his personal suffering led to the founding of his organization – No More Tears. She told us that she wanted to turn her horrors into something incredibly positive.







