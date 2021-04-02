‘TV Top 5’: Ken Burns on the Return of Baseball and PBS ‘Hemingway’





During this week’s podcast, hosts Lesley Goldberg and Daniel Fienberg are joined by prolific documentary filmmaker and longtime production partner / director Lynn Novick and a preview of a busy month of programming ahead.

Welcome to episode 114 ofTop 5 TV,Hollywood journalisttelevised podcast of. Each week, the hostsLesley goldberg(Publisher of West Coast TV) andDaniel Fienberg(Chief TV Reviewer) presents the latest TV news taking into account the business and critical context, welcomes showrunners, executives and other guests, and provides a critical guide to what to watch (or skip, depending on the case). The five topics for this week are: 1. April TV preview.

After a slow first quarter of the year, April kicks in with a wide array of new and returning high-profile shows. During this segment, we discuss the most anticipated new scripted series of the month on broadcast and streaming platforms. 2. Comic-Con in the hot seat.

Comic-Con International this week announced plans for an in-person event on Thanksgiving weekend in San Diego. The plan landed with a thud in the creative community, with dozens of studios, publicists, and artists, among others, energizing the plans for a multitude of reasons. This segment explores the debate and the chances of the in-person event actually happening. 3. Showrunner projector.

Documentaries Ken burns and Lynn novick join the show this week to discuss their latest effort, PBS ‘ Hemingway. Longtime collaborators discuss why the famous author found himself in their crosshairs, exploring his problematic history and why the time was right for the project, which has been going on for decades. 4. Showrunner Spotlight, Part 2.

It’s baseball season! What better way to welcome the return of the national hobby than with Burns and Novick, whose 10-part PBS document Baseball is the cultural authority of Major League Baseball. This short segment allows us to discuss the impact of MLB in recognizing the Black Leagues and how those stats rewrite the game’s rich history. Additionally, Burns weighs in on the beloved doc’s 11th round and when he thinks Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens should be inducted into the Hall of Fame.



5. Critics’ corner.

As usual, each episode ends with Dan’s guide on what to watch (or ignore) in the week ahead. This week he features reviews of Made for love, the snake, Chad, Hemingway and Kung Fu. Listen to it all nowTop 5 TV. Make sure yousubscribeto the podcast so you never miss an episode. (Critics welcome!) You can also email us with any Mailbag topics or questions you would like to be covered in future episodes [email protected] Coming next week: we’re joined by Christina lee for a Showrunner Spotlight interview on HBO Max’s Designed for love.







