Review: Hemingway is a great two-core review





One of Hemingway’s most unsettling moments, Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s latest documentary, finds Ernest Hemingway, big game hunter, violence columnist and danger seeker, doing one thing that terrified him: talking on television. It’s 1954, and the author, who survived plane crashes (plural) earlier that year in Africa, was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. He agreed to an interview with NBC provided that he receives the questions in advance and reads his answers on cue cards. The rare music video comes after we’ve spent nearly six hours watching the author create an image of manly swagger and invent a clean, lucid style of prose. But here Hemingway, an ever-anxious public speaker who is still recovering from a brain injury, is hesitant and stiff. Asked what he is currently writing about Africa, his answer includes the punctuation on the map: the animal comma and the changes in Africa since I was there last time. It’s hard to watch. But this is one of the many angles from which the expansive and thoughtful Hemingway shows us the man in his entirety, contrasting person and personality, triumphs and vulnerabilities, to help us see an old story with new ones. eyes.

Burns, whose study of American history is interspersed with biographies of such figures as Jackie Robinson, Mark Twain, and Frank Lloyd Wright, could have faced Hemingway at any time over the past decades. But there is an accidentally timely aspect to many of his timeless subjects. Its national parks in 2009, for example, arrived in time for echo the battles of the Obama era on the role of government. Now Hemingway, which airs three nights starting Monday on PBS, arrives as American culture reconsiders many of its lion men, from figures on statues to Woody Allen. And there are few writers so associated with literary, toxic, or other masculinity than The Writer Who Loved Him When You Called Him Daddy. It’s tempting to say that Hemingways’ macho bluster doesn’t hold up well in the light of the 21st century, but it hasn’t gone unnoticed in the 20th either. He embraced manhood as a sort of celebrity performance. He got into a fight with his willing mother, who accused him of being overdrawn on his love’s bank. He married four times, finding his next bride before leaving the previous one, wanting everyone to devote themselves to his support. He clashed in spectacular fashion with his third wife, writer Martha Gellhorn (voiced by Meryl Streep), who suited him well, perhaps too well to last. A free spirit who initially resisted marriage, saying I preferred to sin respectfully, Gellhorn did not want to set aside his ambitions for his own. (You might want you to watch his documentary.)

Eventually he found a fourth wife, Mary Welsh, who wrote in her diary that he wanted his wives to be completely obedient and sexually cowardly. Hemingway wrote to his son About Gellhorn, I made a really big mistake on her or she changed a lot I think probably both but especially the latter. The journey this sentence takes is a short story in itself.

But Hemingway also complicates the popular image of Hemingway as a hateful man-man-woman (or, at least, resigning woman) in his life and work. From an early age, when his mother liked to pair him with his sister, dressing them identically as boys or girls, the film argues that Hemingway had an androgynous mindset that disposed him to experience male perspectives. and feminine in her work. (He also, the film says, experimented with role-playing sex change with his lovers.) Hemingway uses the Up in Michigan story, which ends in rape, as a test case. It was controversial at the time; Gertrude Stein called it unhookable, like a painting unfit to hang. But Irish novelist Edna OBrien explains how Hemingways’ raw, tactile prose centers a woman’s thoughts and feelings. I would ask his detractors, women or men, to read this story, and could you with all due honor say that he was a writer who did not understand the emotions of women and hated women? she asks. You couldn’t. OBrien is not a one-sided Hemingway booster. (She dismisses The Old Man and the Sea as schoolboy’s writing.) But she’s the MVP of a group of literary commentators here that also includes Mario Vargas Llosa, Mary Karr, and Tobias Wolff, who all help Hemingway make it up. the difficult job of description an internal creative process from the outside. The series explains how Hemingway stripped the excess of his language so that the reader would provide the emotion and thus feel it more deeply. It was inspired by Paul Czanne, who would repaint the same sight to find new ways of seeing it. He admired Bach for his mastery of repetition and used the device for a rhythmic and incantatory effect in his prose. To Burns’ usual toolbox of photo pans and archival film, Hemingway adds touches of typewriter imagery hammering on pages like irons in a forge and manuscript editing animations.

Its most powerful instrument, however, are the authors’ own words. As sometimes happens with Burnss’s celebrity voice cast, I’ve found Jeff Daniels as Hemingway distracting at times for his recognizable voice. But Daniels (like Hemingway, a Midwestern) gives passages of fiction and memory a velvet punch. You have to convey the power of writing, after all, to show how literature is still shaped by Hemingways ideas of clarity, mortality, gender. He changed all the furniture in the room, Wolff says. And we all have to sit there. This is true whether we sit easily or not. Can you separate the art from the artist? is a passionate and dogmatic argument these days. You have to separate the two, in a spirit of seeing no evil, to preserve the precious commodity; or you have to handcuff them together, so that any judgment of a lifetime becomes the judgment on the work, and the work a sheet of rap against its creator.

Hemingway does not separate art and artist. Hemingway either. He created a public avatar that at times overshadowed his work (and threatened to turn him into a self-caricature) and wrote his life in his art (sometimes with cruelty to his friends and peers). But the documentary also recognizes that life and art are not always perfectly or simply correlated. The resulting biography is clear on her subject but emotional about her legacy. He celebrates his gifts, lists his flaws (including the use of racist language in his correspondence) and recounts his decline with the tragic relentlessness his subject would give to the death of a bull in the ring.

The biggest compliment I can give Hemingway is that it prompted me to pull my short stories collected off the shelf after years, to read his piercing and sensational work in a whole new light. This life story is not entirely a pretty picture. But to quote his subject, if everything is beautiful, you can’t believe it. Things are not like that.

