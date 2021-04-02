Alia Bhatt tested positive for COVID-19 and other news





Several incidents have taken place today in the entertainment industry. From Alia Bhatt testing positive for COVID-19 to Amitabh Bachchan getting the vaccine, several major events have made headlines. Here are some of the top stories from April 2, 2021: Alia Bhatt tested positive for COVID-19 Alia Bhatt has used her Instagram account to let her fans and followers know that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She wrote that she was immediately isolated and self-quarantined. She is currently on meds by doctors and has taken all safety precautions. Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s story here. Image source: Instagram of Alia Bhatt Rajinikanth thanks his friends and fans after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke awards Veteran actor Rajinikanth recently received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He took to his Twitter account to write his gratitude to some people. Rajinikanth thanked his friends and fans, writing: “For all the love, greetings and wishes I have received from eminent political leaders, my friends and colleagues in the film fraternity, my supporters, the media , from everyone who took the time to wish me and my beloved fans from all over India and around the world .. my deepest gratitude and thank you. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar for the same. Take a look at his tweets here. For all the love, greetings and wishes I have received from prominent political leaders, my friends and colleagues in the film fraternity, my supporters, the media, everyone who took the time to wish me , as well as to my beloved fans from all over India and around the world. my deepest gratitude and thank you ?????????? Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 2, 2021 My most sincere thanks to the respected and dearest Indian government arenarendramodi of, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring on me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who were part of my trip. Thanks to the almighty ?????????? Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 1, 2021 Amitabh Bachchan receives COVID-19 vaccine Amitabh Bachchan became one of the first celebrities in Bollywood to be vaccinated. He revealed the news via his Twitter handle and shared his experience. He is currently in good health after taking the vaccine. He had already tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2020. However, the actor recovered within days. T 3861 –

I did it!

My CoviD vaccination this afternoon.

Kangana Ranaut reveals that no actress supported her Kangana Ranaut shared a Twitter video made by a fan page. He's clubbed several videos of her from interviews she's given over the years. In these videos, she praised actors like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Kangana wrote that she has always shown her support but no one has ever supported her. She asked if they ganged up on her. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's Twitter reveal. There isn't a single actress in this industry that I haven't supported or praised here is proof of that, but none of them have ever shown support or praise for me, have you- you ever thought about why? Why are they ganging up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think carefully ?????? https://t.co/UjjOcAIaQ7 Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021







