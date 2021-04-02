Sharad Malhotra: TV actors work twice as hard as Bollywood actors





Actor Sharad Malhotra recently wrapped up the fantasy drama series Naagin 5 and is now keen to explore other mediums. While he surely wants to make a transition, he’s not shy about stating that this doesn’t mean he’ll quit television. As an actor, I want to see myself in different mediums. I’ve seen myself on TV for 15 years, says Malhotra, adding that her love for TV will always be there. It is my bread and my butter. It gave me an identity. People know me because of the small screen. How do I qualify this as low-end or how can I say it’s not as good as the movies ?, claims the 38-year-old. The actor, who first appeared on a talent chase show in 2004, does not approve of comparisons between television and movies. Cinema is a whole different ball game. It’s larger than life, while the television is a tiny little box. Were trying to sell dreams and make shows that people watch sitting in the comfort of their homes, he explains. Known for shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, the actor claims people know him because of the incredible characters he has played over the years. And let me tell you, working on TV is hard work. For example, I work 11 hours or 12 hours a day. A TV actor probably works twice as hard as a Bollywood actor. And that’s because you play the same character for 365 days, but give your best every time, he tells us. That said, Malhotra got his date with the big screen when after tasting success on TV he tried his luck in Bollywood and made films such as From Sydney With Love (2012) and Ek Tera Saath ( 2016). . However, turned out to be a wet deal at the box office. I am not ashamed of this fact. I tried and did my best. There was a lot of hard work, but it didn’t turn out the way I expected, he says. Until now, he dreamed of coming to the big screen. But that doesn’t mean I’m going to quit television. I also want to explore the OTT format, but, TV will always be my first love, he concludes.



