Godzilla vs Kong skips Key King of the Monsters setup





Godzilla vs Kong is ignoring key details of Godzilla: King of the Monsters which appears to have set up the last movie in the MonsterVerse.

Godzilla vs. Kong continues the MonsterVerse franchise, but it ignores the key details ofGodzilla: King of the Monsters which were thought to set up the movie Titanfight. The liberation ofGodzilla vs. Kong ultimately allowed the monster franchise to face off against its two largest creatures. Godzilla and Kong’s duel comes after two solo films for Gojira and one for the Giant Ape, withGodzilla: King of the Monsters positioned as an introductory film at the crossing. The end ofGodzilla: King of the Monsters set up some aspects ofGodzilla vs. Kongthe story of. Godzilla is the clear Alpha Titan and Monarch continues his quest to explore the Hollow Earth. This leads them to recruit Kong as a guide to the new world and potentially give him a new home away from Godzilla.Godzilla vs. Kong even paid for the tease from the last movie that King Ghidorah’s severed head could be used for bad intentions, with Apex exploiting it to create and control Mechagodzilla. Despite the way the film relies onGodzilla: King of the Monsters, MonsterVerse’s latest entry ignored a few key teases. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: How Godzilla Vs Kong Set Up Godzilla 3 Arguably the most remarkable tease thatGodzilla vs. Kong forgotten is that more Titans are going to Skull Island. Godzilla: King of the MonsterThe article credits showed a news headline that read:“New titans are drawn to Skull Island.” This led many to believe that new Titans would be featured inGodzilla vs. Kong, but this is not the case. There is nothing in the film to suggest other Titans are on Skull Island with Kong. The monkey is locked in a containment unit by Monarch on Skull Island, which has kept the gaze on Skull Island to a minimum. It’s possible that the other Titans who made it to the island were also in containment units, but there’s no way to know. That leaves a giant tease unresolved regarding what these new Titans are, why they were drawn to Skull Island, and whether they got there. Godzilla vs. Kong also ignored Monarch’s setup to build a mechanized giant. This tease also came towards the end ofGodzilla: King of the Monsters, and Monarch is said to have developed the weapon on Skull Island. However, Monarch has no involvement in the creation of a mechanized giant in the film. Instead, Apex received this scenario for unknown reasons. Apex is not affiliated with Monarch, and the change is admittedly somewhat odd.Godzilla vs. Kong Could have kept the story simpler by having Monarch behind the creation of Mechagodzilla instead of introducing a completely different organization. There are other little teases ofGodzilla: King of the Monsters – like Mothra laying another egg – whoGodzilla vs. Kong does not recognize. These changes in the direction of the MonsterVerse could be the result of the franchise not having a holistic view of where it is going. Each MonsterVerse movie has had different directors and writers, and while this can help films have unique styles and visions, it can also cause certain details to slip through the cracks. Then again, future MonsterVerse movies could pick up on these threads, as long asGodzilla vs. Kong is not the last installment of the franchise. MORE: All Godzilla / Kong MonsterVerse Movies Ranked, Worst To Best Spider-Man’s Oldest Enemy Is Now a Symbiote Dragon In New Preview

About the Author Cooper hood

(4504 published articles)

Cooper Hood is a short story and feature writer for Screen Rant. He joined Screen Rant at the end of 2016 after a one-year stint with MCU Exchange, having first developed his own MCU blog. He graduated from university in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in media and public communication, with a minor in media production. The Coopers’ love of films began with watching Toy Story and Lion King on repeat as a child, but it wasn’t until The Avengers that he became interested in films and the filmmaking process, which led him to discover the world of film journalism. Every year, Cooper looks forward to seeing the latest blockbusters like Marvel, DC, and Star Wars, but also enjoys the rush to catch up with the Oscar films towards the end of the year. When not writing or watching new releases, Cooper is an obsessive fantasy footballer and is looking to expand his Blu-Ray collection because physical media is still king! Follow Cooper on Twitter @MovieCooper. More from Cooper Hood







