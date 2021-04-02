Drew Barrymore writes gratitude lists every night | Entertainment





Drew Barrymore and his daughters make gratitude lists every night. The Blended star said that she and her two children Olive, eight, and Frankie, six, whom she has with ex-husband Will Kopelman started making lists at the end of each day to thank the things and people who helped them through the last 24 hour period. She said, “I made a gratitude list at night. It’s a new thing for me, but my daughters are involved and we are recording things and people and names to put on the list. Drew also revealed that she never uses an alarm to wake up because it gives her anxiety, so instead she has a song to help her get up in the morning. She added, “My morning ritual is, I like to wake up to a song rather than an alarm. [An alarm noise] is the wrong tone! It prepares me for a day of anxiety. “ And the 46-year-old actress said her perfect way to unwind after a busy day is with good TV, delicious food, and a good skincare routine. Speaking on her Dear Drew series for Entertainment Tonight, she said, “If I can have a remote control and a delicious takeout in my hands, I’m in bliss. I love a TV in the bedroom, and if I’m wrong, I don’t want to be right. I also always clean my face. The face is washed every night. Going to bed with makeup only clogs your pores. You are only begging for blackheads and acne! Makeup off, gratitude list, lights off. “ Meanwhile, Drew has previously admitted that she doesn’t find the time to work out every day, but tries to balance exercise with the rest of her daily chores. She said: “The truth is, I can’t find an incentive to train every day. My best advice is, [if] you don’t feel like working out that day, that’s OK. Maybe eat better that day. If you let go for a few days, get [back] on it for a few days. “You have to find that balance, and it’s taken me my whole life to get there. And you hardly ever, if ever, walk away from a workout saying, ‘That was a waste of time.’ You always feel better. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos