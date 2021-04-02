Entertainment
Bollywood: Kangana Ranaut explains why women gang up on her – News
The Bollywood actor alleges that she received no support from her female colleagues.
Actress Kangana Ranaut claimed on Friday that she had received no support or praise from female colleagues in the film industry and revealed the reason she was on Twitter.
“There isn’t a single actress in this industry that I haven’t supported or praised here is proof of that, but none of them have ever shown support or praise for me, have you- you ever thought why? Why are they ganging up on me? Why is this plot to look through me and my job? Think carefully, “tweeted Kangana Ranaut.
There isn’t a single actress in this industry that I haven’t supported or praised here is proof of that, but none of them have ever shown support or praise for me, have you- you ever thought about why? Why are they ganging up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think carefully https://t.co/UjjOcAIaQ7
– Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021
Her tweet came in reaction to a fan page who shared a video where Kangana appreciates other Bollywood actresses.
In a separate tweet, Kangana alleged that other actresses never show up for her movie premieres even though she attends theirs.
She wrote: “As you can see how comfortable I am for their movie premieres when they invite me by calling me and texting me directly, they send me flowers and pamper me in the sky and when I call them for my previews they don’t even take my calls. now I ‘bajao’ them everyday because that’s what they deserve. “
Reacting to Kangana’s tweet, one fan wrote: “I see you have made serious efforts to maintain harmony among your peers, but it seems they never had the grace to return the same warmth. . “
To this, the actress replied: “Okay, I always indulged in my profession to such an extent that I had no idea of time and space every time I stepped out of my little bubble j saw horrible PR around me by these women trying to make me look insecure and unsupportive, so decided to be here on Twitter for seedhi baat no bakwas (straight talk and no trash ). “
