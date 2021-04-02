Hollywood should ban live primates in movies





Since “Balaoo the Demon Baboon” first appeared in theaters in 1913 in “King Kong” and beyond, anthropomorphized primates have been glorified in countless movies and TV shows. But what filmmakers, producers, and audiences might not realize is that for animal “actors” Hollywood is anything but glamorous. In fact, landing a leading role for a primate is usually a prescription for a lifetime in captivity. Fortunately, recent technology to digitize animals on film has been a game-changer. This isn’t just good news for captive show animals, it’s a chance for Hollywood to make a commitment to end the further abuse or endangerment of these remarkable creatures once and for all. The mistreatment of animal handlers and “agents” is legendary. Training behind the scenes is severe to achieve obedience. Equally bad are the assumptions that fuel exploitation: primates are happy to act like our silly sidekicks, and the laughter of the audience is more important than the animal’s need to express its true nature and live freely. These representations do even more harm by promoting the idea that wild animals are suitable pets. Sadder still, once Hollywood primates get older, they get too strong or too old to fulfill their roles – and they’re thrown by the wayside. This is where the shrines, like Save the chimpanzees, the world’s largest private chimpanzee sanctuary and where I’m the director of Chimpanzee Behavior and Care, come in. These organizations welcome chimpanzees, monkeys, orangutans and monkeys who have served without consent in the name of science or entertainment. They need places like ours because they wouldn’t survive in the wild. When they come to us, many chimpanzees bear the scars of their labor. The isolation typically experienced by actors or test subjects makes a chimpanzee ill-equipped to socialize when finally introduced to his peers. With the advent of computer generated imagery (CGI), the abusive relationship between the great apes and Hollywood may come to an end. HBO’s “His Dark Materials” uses CGI to perfectly describe the relationship between Ruth Wilson’s character and her Golden Ape. This begs the question, why did the producers find it necessary to include a live capuchin monkey in the “Ratched” series when CGI could have done the job as well, if not better? I witness the many challenges these former actors face every day in my work. We strive to provide the best possible care, but we will never be able to fully compensate for the abuse committed early in a chimpanzee’s life. A public misunderstanding of these species in favor of seeing only their human-like characteristics has led to adverse consequences for the general welfare of primates. By failing to understand the specific needs of chimpanzees and other primates, we as an audience tolerate the fact that we see primates being lifted out of their natural element and withdrawn from their natural inclinations. We are entertained by a successful chimpanzee rather than preoccupied with the lack of a rich social environment or the ability to have the individual’s freedom of choice. We also fail to meet the ecological needs of a species, leading to an uneducated public on the environmental dangers that all non-human primate species face universally. This is why the use of primates in the cinema is an ethical line that is no longer worth crossing. Save the Chimps calls on the Motion Picture Association to stand up for primates that are unable to defend themselves and to ban the use of primate actors altogether. That’s what you should do. Dr Andrew R. Halloran is the Director of Chimpanzee Behavior and Care at Save the chimpanzees, the world’s largest private chimpanzee sanctuary.







