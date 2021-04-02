Hemingway Review: Must-Have PBS Doc by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick Mon-Wed on WTTW-Channel 11

Ernest Hemingway’s one-paragraph bio comes down to:

Great writer. War injuries. Toxic masculinity. Nobel Prize. Hunter. Sinner. Boxer. Four women. Powerful phrases. Alcoholic. Macho character. Plane crash. Bar storyteller. Suicide.

Hemingway: 4 out of 4

Leave it to meticulous and ever-brilliant legendaries Ken Burns and Lynn Novick to go far beyond the easy (albeit precise) clichés and deliver the definitive biography of arguably the most famous, accomplished, and celebrated writer of the 20th century. three-part century, six-hour Hemingway documentary series on PBS Monday through Wednesday.

It’s a must-have experience for devotees who have devoured classics such as A Farewell to Arms, For Whom the Bell Tolls and The Sun Also Rises, and its essential display for those who only passively know Hemingway as a figure of the pop culture who might be motivated to sample their works after watching the series.

(Dear friend: If you haven’t read the aforementioned works, please do. I can’t imagine you will be disappointed. While some writers do not age gracefully over the decades, Hemingways’ unique prose continues to grow. spring from the pages.)

Episode one, titled A Writer, covers Hemingways’ first 30 years, including his childhood in Oak Park and his work as a cub reporter at the Kansas City Star, with his style guide which, according to Hemingway , had a lifelong influence on his writing. (We get a great screenshot of The Stars style guide, which begins: Use short sentences. Use short opening paragraphs. Use vigorous English. Be positive, not negative, and carry on, Watch your time streak .)

We follow Hemingway (through a treasure trove of still photographs and possibly grainy but captivating film footage) as he signs up as an ambulance driver in Italy during World War I and suffers serious injuries from mortar fire. .

Upon his return home, Hemingway began wearing his uniform in Oak Park and Chicago and embellishing the stories of his war experience, a habit he carried on throughout his life.

Longtime Burns-doc narrator Peter Coyote once again brings in his soothing, familiar voice, and Jeff Bridges does a beautifully nuanced job of reading Hemingways’ prose and letters. Bridges is nothing like the real Hemingway, as we hear on old audio and TV interview recordings, and that’s fine. He reads Hemingways’ words in a low-key, conversational tone that makes us feel like we’re sitting across from the big man in a Key West bar.

Keri Russell voices Hemingways’ first wife, Hadley Richardson, with Patricia Clarkson later joining the proceedings as Pauline Pfeiffer, wife # 2.

Meryl Streep is Hemingways’ third wife, Martha Gellhorn, and Mary Louise-Parker is Mary Welsh’s fourth wife.

These good actors, while never seen before, are invaluable contributors. Their voices are familiar, but they disappear in the remarkable real characters they play.

Episode two, The Avatar, explores the period from 1929 to 1944, as Hemingway becomes America’s most famous and successful author and settles into a spacious mansion in Key West, Florida. (His second wife, Pauline, came in for the money, and his uncle paid for the house as well as Hemingways’ beloved fishing boat.)

There are some fantastic visuals of the movie star – handsome and beefy Dad landing big fish and drinking big glasses and adoring his young children and reveling in his fame and ever-expanding macho image, as his great tales were growing up.

Michael Katakis, writer and director of the Hemingways Estate, says: He made the mistake of believing that all the myth makers thought they could control him and there comes a time when you just can’t. He took on a life of his own. It had become very exhausting being Hemingway.

Katakis is just one of the many interview topics that offer thoughtful information. We also hear from Hemingway biographer Mary Dearborn, Cuban writer and journalist Leonardo Padura, Irish writer Edna OBrien and Hemingways’ son Jack, among others.

In one of Senator John McCains’ last interviews, he recounts how Robert Jordan, the protagonist of For Whom the Bell Ringing, was a great source of inspiration. Robert Jordan is as real to me as you are, says McCain. I always wanted to be Robert Jordan.

Episode three, The Blank Page, chronicles Hemingways over the past two decades, during which he suffered a series of physical injuries, drank increasingly heavily, and battled depression so severe that he went to the Mayo Clinic for treatment more than once. (Publicly, Hemingway has been said to be being treated for high blood pressure.)

We also hear startling revelations about Hemingways’ interest in androgyny, he and his fourth wife Mary Welsh would play a role and change gender identities behind closed doors and learn of his increasingly paranoid and delusional fantasies.

By the time Hemingway committed suicide in 1961, as his father had before him some 33 years before, his loved ones were devastated but not surprised. It had been a long time coming.

Hemingway was obsessed with death but also with his legacy and the durability of his works through the decades. On this point he had nothing to fear.