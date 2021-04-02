Olivia Rodrigo to release her debut album on May 21 | Entertainment





Olivia Rodrigo will release her debut album in May. The 18-year-old singer and actress hit the charts with her debut single Drivers License when it was released in January, and has now announced that she will be releasing her debut album on May 21 via Polydor / Geffen. Olivia made the announcement alongside the release of her second single, Deja Vu, which she released on Friday (02.04.21). The album announcement was made in the song’s video clip description on YouTube, where a link takes fans to a page where they can pre-order the album, which is currently under the working title * O * R . Olivia has yet to comment on the album which does not have an artwork or tracklist yet, although the pre-order link promises information will come soon, but said she wrote Deja Vu because she had always been fascinated by the concept. She said in a press release: The concept of déjà vu has always fascinated me and I thought it would be cool to use it in a song about complex feelings after a relationship has ended. I started writing and recording Deja Vu last fall and had so much fun creating the different melodies and sound textures you hear throughout. The Bizaardvark star made chart history with the release of Drivers License, as it became the UK’s first number one single since 2006 Gnarls Barkleys hit Crazy, while consistently leading the charts at United States and elsewhere. And the singer recently said the success of the single was beyond [her] wildest dreams. She explained: I mean, that’s just it. All the recognition the song has had goes beyond my wildest dreams. Taylor Swift who is my song idol and I wouldn’t be half the woman and songwriter I am today without her reaching out and supporting the song so much.

