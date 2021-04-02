Bridgerton Star Reg-Jean Page will not appear in season 2





Dear readers, we have some bad news. Simon Bassett, the character played by Netflix star Reg-Jean Page Bridgerton, will not be returning for the second season of the shows, Netflix and Shondaland, production company Shonda Rhimess announced Friday. The news was delivered, rightly, via a missive from Lady Whistledown, mysterious narrator and sometimes instigator of scandal. Dear readers, as all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgertons’ quest to find a Viscountess, we bid farewell to Reg-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings, a letter posted by the Twitter account said. of the show. Well, miss Simons’ onscreen presence, but he’ll always be a part of the Bridgerton family.

For readers of Julia Quinn’s romance novels the series is based on, the news won’t come as a shock. (Much of the Duke of Hastings’ story ends in the first novel in the series, The Duke and Me.)

But that didn’t mean fans still weren’t mourning her loss on Twitter on Friday. What?!?? There’s no #Bridgerton without René-Jean Page, a tweeted. When the show left the character of Pages and his now wife, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), at the end of the first season, she had just given birth to the couple’s first child, a son. Daphne will return for the new season, said Netflix, which will focus on her older brother, Anthony, and his own quest for romance. Daphne will remain a dedicated wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the social season ahead and what it has to offer more intrigue and romance than my readers could handle, according to Lady Whistledown’s letter. . The Eight-Episode Saga, the first original series for Netflix from production company Shonda Rhimess, was a hit with fans and critics, and Netflix reported that 82 million households watched the series in its first month after releasing on Christmas Day. The show follows the drama of a court season in 1813 in London, with social machinations, intrigue and scandals galore as upper-class families scramble to match their eligible youngsters.

In his review, Chief New York TV critic Timess James Poniewozik called the British period drama a sexy and intelligent escape from popcorn that believes characters of color should have as much fun, have so much agency and possibilities and being as bad as anyone else. Page, who last week won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, recently wrapped up filming on Netflix spy thriller The Gray Man. Then there’s a role in the Dungeons & Dragons film adaptation for Hasbro / eOne and Paramount. Rhimes, an executive producer from Bridgerton, paid tribute to Pages’ stage robbery performance on Instagram on Friday. Remember: the duke never left, she wrote. He’s just waiting to be watched again.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos