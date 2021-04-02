Celebrities revealed secrets | 7 times celebrities have revealed secrets about their Bollywood colleagues

7 times celebrities have shared secrets about their industry colleague | Photo credit: Instagram

As much as we see, or rather wish to see our favorite Bollywood celebrities share about their personal lives, a lot of them are kept under wraps. As actors work around the clock, stay and work together 24/7 for weeks at a time, many coworkers become friends who have become secret keepers. However, sometimes they also have their “ oops ” moment when they let the cat out of the bag, unknowingly or on purpose.

Here are 7 times Bollywood celebrities have revealed interesting secrets about their co-actors on a public catwalk, leaving us all surprised by the revelations.

Akshay Kumar teases Kiara Advani with a pun from Sidharth Malhotra

During their film promotions Laxmii, actor Akshay Kumar made a funny reference to Sidharth, while Kiara answered a question on the Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma asked the actress, “Do you have dates booked for love or don’t you just have a boyfriend?” On this subject, Kiara had declared: “I decided not to speak about my personal life until I get married.” Akshay, who had patiently listened to his answer, pulled his leg with a tongue-in-cheek reference to Siddharth and, “Baden Siddhanto wali ladki hain. “

Varun Dhawan alludes to Shraddha Kapoor tying the knot with Rohan Shrestha

As Varun Dhawan finally got time off from his big marriage to Natasha Dalal, the actor has now responded to wishes and congratulatory messages on social media. Among the various messages from famous Varun friends, Shraddha Kapoor’s boyfriend Rohan Shrestha shared a wedding photo of the couple and wrote, “Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD, you are a lucky guy! and tagged the newly married couple.

Responding to the wish, Varun shared the story and wrote, “I really am. I hope you are ready ”.

This fanned the rumors of Shraddha and Rohan, once again, and the flames have not died until this day!

Sonakshi Sinha ‘accidentally’ confirms that Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were an object

During her appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, Sonakshi Sinha was asked to comment on the 2018 breakup when she mentioned the names of Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Neha quickly joked, “You admitted that Alia and Sid were dating,” which left Sonakshi speechless.

Priyanka admits to knowing that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were seeing each other

During her appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka casually revealed that she was aware of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship. As Kareena tried to change the subject, it was already too late as host Karan Johar already had his masala!

Akshay Kumar reveals he knew Kareena Kapoor was walking with Saif Ali Khan during Tashan

During the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay Kumar had revealed that he was the first to know about Kareena and Saif’s relationship and had kept it a secret as a true friend. When Kareena said, “Actually, it’s the truth. Akshay was the first person to know that I was in love with Saif. He did well to keep it a secret. He’s a good friend, ”Akshay added,“ it’s because Saif’s room was next to my room. “

Kareena Kapoor had chosen her lehenga for Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding with Katrina Kaif

During her appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, in another season, Kareena had almost confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif would be getting married and she was delighted that the event was happening. She had said: “I have my lehenga ready for your wedding, and I rehearsed the steps of “Sheila Ki Jawaani” and “Chikni Chameli” (songs featuring Katrina). Ranbir and Katrina separated in 2016, after a 6-year relationship.

Anil Kapoor revealed that Shilpa Shetty went under the knife while filming Badhai Ho

Thanks to Karan’s chat show, we got to see various celebrities unraveling the secrets of the industry. While actress Shilpa Shetty has denied having had surgeries, she Badhai ho Actor Anil Kapoor said on the show that filming continuity suffered as the actress did a lip and nose job.