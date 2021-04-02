Netflix Knives Out sequels need to launch these actors

Photo: Claire Folger / Lionsgate and MRC

Earlier this week, Netflix struck a hugely expensive deal (to the tune of nearly half a billion dollars) to bring two sequels to hit director Rian Johnsons in the 2019 film. Knives Out to the streaming service. All we know of their intrigues at the time of publication is that they will be Agatha Christieesque mysteries unboxed and potentially solved by Benoit Blanc, a mouth-pulled private investigator. Here at Vulture, there is nothing we love more than the dream casting projects that were excited, so in honor of Kn2ves Out and Kniv3s Outs upcoming arrivals, we asked the staff to dig deep into their rolodexes to help Johnson prepare for his highly anticipated sequels.

At a time Derry Girls and Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan plays bubbly and a little neurotic characters, with a flickering slyness hinting that she might have a secret. This brave vulnerability would translate perfectly into a living room murder mystery. Coughlan would kill (literally?) As the seedy heiress, can’t you imagine her collapsing onto a couch passed out? who is much smarter than she suggests. Yeah, I’m saying I want Nicola Coughlan to play a murderer, please and thank you. Emily heller

These types of salon-style murder mysteries almost always have at least one aging, veteran actor among the suspects (and, at times, the victims). Knives Out of course had the late Christopher Plummer, but don’t forget Bette Davis in Death on the Nile, or James Mason in Evil under the sun, or John Gielgud in Date with death. So I would love to see the great Faye Dunaway, who as far as I know is only a little retired, appear in one of these movies. Dunaway is obviously an icon (on different levels), and while she hasn’t necessarily racked up success in the latter part of her career, she still has an elegance and unpredictability that would be perfect for a murder mystery; she can make you guess what’s going on in her head. In fact, she was the absolute climax of a dual role in the 1985 adaptation of Agatha Christie. Thirteen at dinner, one of the films of Hercule Poirot directed by Peter Ustinov after the success of Death on the Nile. Dunaway absolutely has the range. The question is: do the filmmakers have the imagination to launch it? Wedge Ebiri

That she plays the unofficial Terry from another world in Soul or hunt down the heroes of Wilderpeople Hunt, Rachel House has a knack for being a comedic star and could surely succeed again in any Knives Out together. Maybe he’s a goofy sleuth who keeps postulating things that Benoit Blanc proves wrong. Maybe shes a scheming hotel owner betting on an insurance payment from the murder victim. It is versatile! Plus, if Johnson let her use her New Zealand accent, it would play really well with the entire Craigs. false-Southern schtick. I especially want to make sure that we get as much of the English language as possible in a movie. Jackson McHenry

Obviously Matt Berry. Obviously! But it is extremely difficult to decide whether to play the bad boss of White detective who thinks he is wasting his time or the brother-in-law of murder victims who, we finally find out, owes a lot of money to bad guys. investments. Either way, hell needs a white suit jacket and a blowjob, but he can probably provide his own. scarf. Anne Clark

Gary Cole can do it all. Smarmy jerk do you just wanna hit? It has become a science in Office space. Stoic Misanthrope who throws one-liners? Kent Davidson in Veep is iconic. Dirtbag drifter? See: Nights of Talladega. Severe father figure with a heart of gold? Watch Cadet Kelly! Any of these archetypes would fill a Knives Out together well. For my money, however, a mashup of the first two is the way to go. Like the characters of Michael Shannon and Don Jonhsons in the original film, Cole would be a great version of the guy you just want to hit whether he’s guilty or not. EH

Inevitably, there will be a character who knows where an incriminating note or copy of a will is hidden, but they’ll be too scared to reveal it until something crazy happens in the third act. This character should be played by Susan Wokoma, who is especially good when she gets the chance to implement some sort of panicked ploy. AC

Because all of my free time is devoted to the thoughts of Elizabeth Debicki in the criminally underestimated 2018s Widows, a perfect movie filled with a perfect cast, I couldn’t stop imagining dream roles for her either. Debicki has certainly skyrocketed since then she’s Princess Diana in the 2022 season of The crown, because sometimes good things happen, but the big screen (um, Netflix too, I guess) is where someone of his gigantic talent belongs. Rian: Go meta with this one. Cast her like a grieving widow. Make a Widows reference. Let her turn to the camera, wink and say widows. So take all my money. Brennan Carley

