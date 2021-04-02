Hollywood Beach redevelopment awarded top ranking

CORAL GABLES, Florida – (BUSINESS WIRE) – April 2, 2021 –

A Conde Nast Traveler top 10 ranking, AAA Four Diamond status, and resilience through the pandemic have proven the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort to be one of the best public / private redevelopment projects in the country.

This press release contains multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210402005248/en/

Margaritaville east of the Intracoastal. (Photo: Lojeta Group of Fla. Inc.)

Cities of good practice ( www.bestpracticecities.com ) Founding director Cathy Swanson-Rivenbark, while she was director of the city of Hollywood in Florida, led the project through uncharted and difficult waters. His leadership not only created the # 7 resort among all Florida resorts ranked by Conde Nast readers, but also an anchor for redevelopment and reinvestment that has kept hundreds of small businesses alive on Hollywood Beach, even in unparalleled challenges during COVID-19. The development of Margaritaville has created hundreds of jobs, a source of income for the city that will be worth hundreds of millions and a generator of activities that has boosted tourism in the historic beach district between the Atlantic Ocean and the ‘Intracoastal Waterway.

In 2009, the city of Hollywood was bankrupt. The city’s attempts to develop the plot that became Margaritaville had failed three times. The result is a 99-year lease that provides the city’s general fund with a significant source of income, 1,000-car parking for beach visitors, a catalyst for further private sector investment and increased traffic. pedestrianized for hundreds of small businesses in Hollywood Beach, says Cathy Swanson-Rivenbark.

Peter Bober, who served as mayor of Hollywood during the successful redevelopment process, said Margaritaville revitalized a worn but historic property that dates back to the city’s founding years. The site was once home to Florida’s largest swimming lodge, the Hollywood Beach Casino, which included a shopping arcade and Olympic-size swimming pool.

Margaritaville is the biggest thing that has happened to Hollywood Beach since the 1920s, Bober said. This is a classic example of how a public / private partnership can actually happen with the public fully engaged in the process. The finished product exceeded my wildest expectations.

He said Margaritaville transformed the beach and created the development and re-investment of the spinoffs that she had promised. But for tenacity – against the backdrop of a very tough economy from Cathy Swanson-Rivenbark, myself and the developer, I don’t think this project would have come to fruition.

Lon Tabatchnick, who developed Margaritaville in partnership with Starwood Capital from concept to opening in 2015, said the project delivered on everything promised, including a resort with a coveted four-diamond rating. Margaritaville showcases the beach with free concerts at the historic bandhell ​​at the resort’s edge and achieves the goal of connecting the ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway with a water taxi stop at 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill on the intracoastal.

Proof of success is all of the redevelopment that has taken place on Johnson Street and along the central promenade, Tabatchnick said.

When this effort began, no new hotel had been built for over a decade and it was the financial crisis of 2009, he said. When Margaritaville first opened, people had confidence in capital investment. One of the main reasons for the RFP was to encourage further redevelopments and improvements in small properties.

Debra Case – owner of Ocean Alley Restaurant and Bar – has served as president of the Hollywood Beach Association, a small business organization, and City of Hollywood Commissioner. She said the beach had a lot of slums and scorching before the Margaritaville project.

Margaritaville opened and all of a sudden people were there. Mom and Pop stores cleaned up, put in landscaping and tapped CRA grants to modernize, Case said. Cathy Swanson-Rivenbark pulled us by the bootstraps. If she hadn’t made Margaritaville take off, we might not have an anchor here on the central beach.

Swanson-Rivenbark praised Bober for his leadership and the political courage of the Commission to enable a professionally managed RFP process that met the public’s need for transparency.

“The real test of a public / private redevelopment is not a signed agreement or a completed construction, it is once fully operational and you may ask yourself the question: ‘did it capture the dreams, achieve the goals and met the expectations of the community ?, she says. For Margaritaville and Hollywood Beach, it’s a resounding yes.

About cities benefiting from best practices

Founded by a passion for public sector excellence, Best Practice Cities ( www.bestpracticecities.com ) is a strategic and innovative association of high integrity and high performing experts who help local governments achieve and maintain operational and organizational success. It is led by Cathy Swanson-Rivenbark, who has served as city manager for two vibrant full-service cities in South Florida. In addition to designing successful strategic plans and operational alignments that are still followed today, she led economic development activities that resulted in multi-million dollar private sector investments, grassroots diversification. economy, a better quality of life and an increase in property values.

About Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

Inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and songwriter Jimmy Buffett, this resort and entertainment complex is a gem on the legendary Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. The $ 175 million resort was the first Margaritaville to achieve an AAA Four Diamond rating. The 369-room, 17-story beachfront resort offers coastal luxury accommodations with innovative amenities and eight diverse bar and restaurant concepts, ranging from casual dining to upscale dining for travelers and locals alike.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210402005248/en/

CONTACT: Media contact:

Cindy Dorrel

Project Manager

Cities with best practices

[email protected]

305-905-6223

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ARCHITECTURE RESTAURANT / BAR HOLIDAYS OTHER TRAVELS OTHER CONSTRUCTION AND PROPERTY ACCOMMODATION COMMERCIAL BUILDING AND REAL ESTATE DESTINATIONS CONSTRUCTION AND PROPERTY TRAVEL DETAIL URBAN PLANNING

SOURCE: Cities of Best Practices

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 02/04/2021 15:18 / DISC: 02/04/2021 15:18

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210402005248/en