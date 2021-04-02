At the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the future is… Normal – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

By announcing its 2021-2022 season, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) offers what music lovers need after more than a year of pandemic: hope. Starting this fall, the season ahead is a robust line-up with the return of full orchestral works and the Dallas Symphony Chorus.

In September 2020, the DSO became the first American orchestra to perform in public in a concert hall since the start of the pandemic.

The orchestra gave weekly concerts with an orchestra of 40 people for a limited audience. Currently, the orchestra hosts 300 patrons at the Meyerson Symphony Center in the Dallas Arts District. The orchestra has also started producing a digital concert series, NEXT STAGE.

While the DSO plans to perform with more musicians on stage next season, the orchestra remains cautious.

The health and safety of our customers and musicians remains of the utmost importance, and we have shown that as circumstances change, the DSO adapts its concerts to continue to deliver incredible performances in new ways. This will continue as we move into 2021/22, and we look forward to returning to the stage with a full complement of musicians and larger and more complete orchestral works, said Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot, President and CEO of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.



Sylvia Elzafon Fabio Luisi returns for his second season as DSO Music Director.

The 2021-2022 season will be the second season of Fabio Luisis’ tenure as DSO Music Director. As part of the Texas Instruments Classic Series, Luisi will explore American music, with increased attention paid to music by people of color.

I want to watch the full range of American music and those voices that we know, and the ones that may have been forgotten. The history of America is very rich, and the more I learn, the more I discover new music many times. I would like the audience, my orchestra and our community to learn more and see how important these voices are in musical life today, said Luisi.

Texas Instruments Classic Series Begins With Two American Works, Coplands Organ Symphony and Frederick Converses The mystical trumpeter. DSO resident organist Bradley Hunter Welch will perform solo on the work of Coplands.

The series also includes the Dallas premiere The brightness of the light by Kevin Puts, Pulitzer Prize winner. Based on texts from Georgia OKeeffe and Alfred Stieglitz correspondence, this multimedia presentation will feature acclaimed American soprano Rene Fleming and baritone Rod Gilfry as soloists, as well as above-stage projections created by Wendall K. Harrington, including images of Okeeffe and text of the letters.

The DSO will present a world preview of two works by American composers. Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, the first female songwriter to win the Pulitzer Prize for music, will debut with a piece dedicated to the memory of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The concert on October 7 will feature mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves and pianist Jeffrey Biegel as soloists.

A new work by American composer, violinist and educator Jessie Montgomery will premiere on May 27, 2022. Recipient of the Sphinx Medal of Excellence, Montgomery has been a frequent collaborator with the DSO, from performing her works to her involvement in the two Symposia on Women in Classical Music.

Opera-in-concert returns to the Meyerson Symphony Center as a full performance by TchaikovskysEugene Oneginin a semi-staged production. Opera in concert is a benefit not only for our musicians but also for our audience. It focuses on the music with few distractions on the stage and lets the music stand on its own. It gives a new perspective to these works, Luisi said.

Luisi will conduct his first DSO Gala on September 25. Luisi and the DSO will host Anne-Sophie Mutter, four-time Grammy winner. Mutter to play John Williamss’s Dallas premiere Violin Concerto No.2., a song was written especially for her.



Sylvia Elzafon Guest Principal Conductor Gemma New returns to DSO for her third season.

Women will play an important role during the 2021-2022 season. Guest Principal Conductor Gemma New will return to the DSO for its third season. New will lead the DSO in four concert programs this season, including the popular New Years Eve concert. DSO composer-in-residence Anglica Negrn will return for her second season. Negrn will host a chamber music concert on November 9 as part of the DSO’s third annual Women in Classical Music Symposium.

After a year and a half of absence, the Dallas Symphony Chorus will return to the Meyerson. Under the direction of Joshua Habermann, the Choir will perform with the DSO at Mozarts Requiem in November and will play a starring role over the holiday season as part of the DSO’s Christmas Pops in December. They will join the DSO as part of Eugene Onegin and again at the end of the season for popular Beethovens Symphony No.9.



Mark Kitaoka The Dallas Symphony Chorus returns this fall.

In February, former Music Director Andrew Litton returns to the Meyerson for the first time since 2013 with his frequent collaborator Stephen Hough. The event will mark the thirtieth anniversary of Littons’ debut with the DSO before his tenure as Music Director.

The Pop series features a tribute to Tejano legend Selena, the music of The Beatles and the DSO debut of Rene Elise Goldsberry, best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton.

The DSO will celebrate the holidays with music. In addition to Christmas Pops and a New Years concert, the DSO will perform a Da de los Muertos concert and a Patriot program on Veterans Day weekend. DSO’s popular Movies-in-Concert series features music from coco, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and Toy story.



Sylvia Elzafon Celebrate the holidays at DSO Christmas Pops.

Concert programs are always the result of many hours of collaborative and creative discussions and many happy surprises. It is a special joy to schedule DSO concerts with Fabio Luisi, and to share his curiosity and enthusiasm for the highways and alleys of every exciting musical journey, said Peter Czornyj, VP Artistic Operations of DSO Wildenthal Families.

Learn more: https://www.dallassymphony.org/2122seasonannounce/