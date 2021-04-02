The 10 oldest actors to play teenagers

Often times, an adult actor will end up playing the role of teenage characters. These are some of the older actors chosen to play the teenagers.

Teen dramas are dominating the streaming circuit right now. While Gen Z actors like Zendaya, Yara Shahidi, and Hunter Schafer have proven their worth, showrunners often tend to opt for older actors to play teens onscreen, especially if the role demands nuanced portrayal. or conflictual.

In recent years, a number of actors in their twenties have tried out the role of high school students. For example, Blake Lively, Penn Badgley and Leighton Meester were all in their mid-twenties when they tried out the 17/18 year old role in Gossip Girl. Henry Fonzie Winkler was actually in his late twenties when he started playing Fonz at the age of sixteen. Here is a list of actors who were much older than their teenage characters:

ten Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Unions role in romantic comedy 10 things I hate about you further proves that she has no age. The actor who played Biancas (Larisa Oleynik) BFF Chastity was 27 when she shot for the film, but played the role of a 15-year-old sophomore enrolled in Padua High School. Interestingly, Gabrielle is also older than Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger who played seniors and were 18 and 20 respectively during the shoot, while Oleynik and Joseph Gordon-Levitt were also eighteen.

9 Henry winkler

The sitcom Happy Days which lasted from 1974 to 1984, followed the lives of Cunningham family members in the 1950s in Milwaukee. It also featured the iconic character, Arthur Fonzarelli, known as Fonz or Fonzie. Although Fonzie was supposed to be 16, Henry Winkler, 28, played the central role.

Millennial audiences, of course, noted that Winkler looked nothing like a teenager throughout the eleven seasons, but he was still able to transition from a supporting character to a main character, especially after Ron Howard left. the series in season 7.

8 Toby Maguire

At 26, Maguire played teenager Peter Parker in the first Spider Man live action movie. Maguire has been one of the best known and most popular superhero faces over the years and his previous success with critically acclaimed films has actually led viewers to take the franchise seriously. Maguire managed to balance the silly and savior sides of his character perfectly and audiences bought his neighborhood superhero act and his voiceover narratives added a really smart edge to the films.

7 Cole sprouse

The Sprouse twin who plays Jughead on Riverdale is currently 28 years old and was 24 when he started filming the series. But given his popularity with Gen-Z viewers, he was the obvious choice to try out the role and was able to introduce a lot of complexity into his character design.

Plus, Sprouse obviously has a lot of experience with teen-focused content and has slipped into the cheesy, relatable, and intriguing role of Jughead quite easily.

6 Jason earles

Sure Hannah montanaHannah’s funny and boring older brother Jackson was played by Jason Earles, who was 29 when the series premiered. Despite the age gap, his role was well received, not least because of the lovable and realistic dynamic he shared with the character of Miley Cyruss. Jason also had a good foundation as a child artist, having appeared in films like Space friends and National treasure viewers therefore found his adolescent passage engaging.

5 Shirley henderson

Shirley Henderson who played Moaning Myrtle in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets was 36 when she filmed her role. What’s even more interesting is that she had played Bridget Jones in her mid-30s BFF a year before. Chamber of Secrets was released in 2002.

But it fitted effortlessly into the character of the spirit of lamentations; it helped that Moaning Myrtles’ character design had a timeless quality despite being a teenage ghost and that Richardsons portrayal was very compelling.

4 Audrey hepburn

The character of Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s is so iconic that most fans might forget the fact that Holly is a teenage girl. From the novel Holly is believed to be between 18 and 19 and Audrey Hepburn was 32 when she played Holly in the cult romantic comedy. Interestingly, there have been a lot of parallels between Audrey and Holly’s difficult childhoods which obviously helped the actor to bond with the whimsical and dreamy Holly who was described in the novel as an “American Geisha”.

3 Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams was a decade older than her Bad girls character, Regina George and the director Mark Waters initially thought McAdams was too old to play Regina, but later realized that no one could do the role justice. McAdams, of course, made the role his own and fits in perfectly with the character. Regina is also more mundane than the rest of the plastics and that actually worked in favor of the storyline. Interestingly, McAdams had tried out the role of teenage Allie Hamilton in Notebook the same year.

2 Ross butler

13 reasons why star Ross Butler was 27 when he played 17-year-old Zach Dempsey; The butlers come in as Zach offered an intricate look at the teenage jock stereotype, especially because his performance was written to be quite layered. Zach was actually a grounded person when he was not under the influence of his clique and that made a strong comment on teen culture. And although he’s ten years older than his character, his background as an actor has helped him channel a lot of emotional dilemmas and ethical conflicts on the show.

1 Andrew Garfield

2012 The Amazing Spider-Man starred a 28-year-old Andrew Garfield as high school student Peter Parker taking on the role of Spider-Man, this divided fans ahead of the film’s release, even though Garfield had gained a steady fan base with his characters in a bad mood in movies Like Never let Me Go and theSocial network. Although the film received mixed reviews, Garfield presented a rich and nuanced portrayal as Peter explored a more gritty take on the teenage superhero. And for the most part, he was a worthy successor to Spider-Man Maguires.

