How Hollywood should respond to Georgia’s voter crackdown

After the installation of restrictive new election laws in Georgia, Hollywood appears fractured in response to new measures affecting marginalized voters in a state where dozens of film and television projects are being filmed.

Tyler Perry, who just spent $ 250 million on an Atlanta-based production facility, this week called for a Justice Department investigation into the laws. Director James Mangold and actor Mark Hamill have said they will refuse to set foot in the state to make films or shows. At the same time, many corporate giants, including WarnerMedia and Disney, have not said a word.

Dawn Porter, director of Magnolia Pictures’ 2020 documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” is a director very close to the problem. Porter was deeply rooted in civil rights icon John Lewis, a congressman who represented Atlanta for 17 terms before his death last July. Most remembered for his involvement in the 1965 civil rights march on Selma, Ala., Which degenerated into police brutality.

Porter has openly stated what many Hollywood executives, producers and makers have said. Variety in anonymous conversations this week: that the industry needs to overtake local leaders like Stacey Abrams, and look at a bigger picture outside the confines of Georgia. It would be a federal electoral law named in honor of Lewis, who would repeal state laws and protect the voting process at the national level. Porter sat down for a conversation with Variety this week on how sorely missed Lewis right now and how his legacy can inspire lasting action.

What was your initial reaction to this new legislative move in Georgia, after the state turned blue in the 2020 election?

When you do this job, you never feel like you are shocked. And then events continue to prove that it is wrong. Recently, I have keenly felt the absence of John Lewis’s voice. The first is that John Lewis is synonymous with the right to vote. And also because John Lewis has always been that calm voice who could face any obstacle. And I think after the 2020 election, a lot of people who care about civil rights, the right to vote and the new leadership of the Department of Justice, there was such a sense of optimism that this kind of blind you – the forces that just don’t want to stop in their opposition to equality. It’s just pretty amazing.

I traveled with Lewis for over a year and watched him. I watched him in archival footage march for the right to vote, organize for the right to vote, then stand there as President Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act, this bill that changed millions of lives and opened the franchise to people across America. And then I looked again in January 2019, when he introduced HR 1 to re-authorize the voting rights law due to so many incursions into voting rights. So to watch that 50-year period and constantly see it not being dissuaded, and being that calm voice in the middle saying we’re going to win, it’s very hard to see this cheeky attack on equality. And that’s what it is.

Some said it was a painful reminder that history is not a steady rise to the light.

It is totally true. And I think one of the things John Lewis was so brilliant about was being very clear-headed about it – that the story wasn’t a linear progression. But also be optimistic and hardworking, which is why he always said, “Keep your eyes on the prize.” I think we shouldn’t be surprised. People do not easily let go of power. I have a feeling that this Georgian legislation is such a brazen overstepping, overbreadth, and the eyes of the world are on the state and all these lawmakers. So I hope this is a terrible miscalculation, because what we have seen is when there are similar overruns in this way, that it is an effective mobilization tool. Now is not the time for people who do not understand the ins and outs of Georgian politics to try to lead. Now is the time to support and listen. And that’s what I think all allies should be doing now. And I include myself in that.

The general election appears to have changed Hollywood’s course of action in politics, particularly in Georgia, according to many industry players I’ve spoken to. Would you accept?

Yes. A good example is the boycott calls, and I understand where it is coming from, but also hearing people on the ground say that it won’t help us because you are affecting jobs. We need to be more nuanced in our thinking, so as not to harm the people we are supposed to fight for. For now, we have to follow.

In your opinion, is there a correlation between Georgia turning blue overall and this quick vote restriction?

100%. I mean, it’s a sign that what the activists have been doing is working is really one last take to hold on to power. And so, knowing that if what you did was so effective that it elicited this outrageous response, you must have been really effective. What would Mr. Lewis do? I think about it a lot. I think he would use it to say, “Let’s try to stay blue forever.” Let’s make it not even a possibility, allowing people who would abuse their power to stay in the public service. There is no place in the public service for people who will abuse their power in this way.

Where does the weighting of John Lewis come from?

Activism was part of his personal belief system. It was sort of that combination of religious devotion and what it means to be a human. When he was talking about nonviolence, I think part of what he meant was that we need to have a sober, thoughtful, consistent and morally sound approach to all problems, not a reflective response. Because the reflex is anger, and anger can lead to violence. There are some very formidable activists on the ground in Georgia and the machine that was built by all of them, mostly women, who take comfort in the idea that once you have built a structure, it is really difficult to demolish it. The education that was provided to the electorate is in place, and it has been happening for a decade. The adoption of this law will therefore not take away the organizational capacity and the strength that flow from this organization.

What are the biggest challenges in passing the federal law named after Lewis?

I think it is being brought into a hyper partisan environment, where opponents of the law have been required to take a blood oath to the opposition. It is not public service. Lewis’s absence from Congress will make it more difficult to pass this law as he had formed relationships with several people across the aisle. We need people to walk. People are not going to vote for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act because they love John Lewis, everyone loves John Lewis. They are going to vote for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act because people are pressuring them to force them to explain why they would not support and open up a fair vote. It will be very interesting to see, just looking with the path this administration has taken – the very bold American bailout, the bold infrastructure plan. We need to depoliticize the idea of ​​a free and fair franchise. It is something that sustains Americans.