Regal Aiken Mall Cinema Set to Reopen in May | Entertainment





Aiken moviegoers won’t have to leave town for big screens and buttery popcorn later this spring. The Regal Aiken Mall Theater, located at 300 E. Gate Drive, will reopen on May 21 after months of closure. Regal Cinemas has announced dates for the reopening of cinemas nationwide, including locations in South Carolina and Georgia. The Aiken Theater is among the last of the venues to reopen over the next two months, with a few theaters in Atlanta, Augusta and Greenville opening on April 23. Many theaters in California, New York, Florida and other states reopened on Friday. Among other films, Regal Cinemas announced that they were showing “Godzilla vs. Kong”. The rebirth of Regal’s theaters won’t come without COVID-19 precautions. According to the company’s website, customers will be required to wear masks except when eating or drinking, and all other cash registers will be closed to maintain social distancing. “In accordance with our admission requirements, any guest who does not comply with our policies will be invited to leave. Guests will be invited to return once they comply,” says Regal Cinemas’ safety information. This is not the first time that the theater has restarted its operations during the pandemic. The Regal Aiken Mall Theater already reopened in August, closing again shortly thereafter in October, when Regal Cinemas’ 536 locations temporarily suspended operations due to difficulty in attracting customers. “We are delighted to open our doors and start sharing our love of the movies with our fans,” read a statement on Regal’s website.







