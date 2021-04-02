Bollywood Tour: Nora Fatehi, Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, and more …

Nora Fatehi’s steamy challenge to fans

Bombay– Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi burns social media with her new Instagram post on Friday, and challenges fans to say she doesn’t think they “can take it.”

“Wet hair, tanned skin… see, I don’t think you can take it…” she captioned a series of photos where she strikes a pose or two in a metallic silver fringed dress, doing the half parting .

Nora is ready for her upcoming film “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”, which revolves around Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik.

The film stars Ajay Devgn with Sonakshi Sinha. The period drama looks back on the story of 300 women from Madhapar village in Kutch district of Gujarat, who played a central role during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971.

Kajol shares funny post while wishing Ajay Devgn on his birthday

Bombay– Actress Kajol shared a funny post while wishing her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, his 52nd birthday on Friday.

Kajol posted a photo of Ajay on Instagram. In the image, Ajay is seen holding a camera. It looks like the actor was shooting a movie.

“I tried to take a selfie, but the only ‘selfie’ I could handle was his ‘me’ with another camera… do what makes him happiest! Happy birthday… today and always, ”Kajol wrote.

Kajol started dating Ajay in 1994 while filming “Gundaraj”. The two were married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony.

They welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003, and seven years later, Kajol gave birth to her son Yug.

Kangana rehearsed song ‘Chali chali’ for a month: ‘Thalaivi’ director

Bombay– Kangana Ranaut prepared the song “Chali chali” in “Thalaivi” for almost a month before shooting it, tells the film “Thalaivi”.

Kangana plays the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa, in the film, and the director says the shoot was perfect due to the plentiful time they spent in rehearsals.

“The character of Jayalalithaa ji on screen was attractive and it was a great responsibility to recreate the same in ‘Thalaivi’. However, given the strong screen presence of our own national award winner Kangana ji, four times, she worked very hard and rehearsed the song for almost a month to achieve the utmost perfection and the shoot went off. went smoothly, ”he says.

The song recreates the start of Jayalalithaa’s cinematic journey before he entered politics. The director says a lot of research has been done to make sure the song is perfect.

“Jayalalithaa ji was the ruling superstar of Tamil cinema, one of the very first reigning queens of romance and a legend still loved and respected. We did extensive research to understand the look and feel of Jayalalithaa ji’s films, and therefore attempted to reproduce the same on screen, ”he says.

Taapsee Pannu announces summer, shares photo of Shabaash Mithu

Bombay– Actress Taapsee Pannu announced the start of the warmer days on Friday with a new Instagram photo from the set of her upcoming movie “Shabaash Mithu”.

The photo is one of many she posted during her preparation sessions for the film, a biopic on Indian women’s ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj.

In the photo, Taapsee can be seen in cricket gear with his hands on his helmet. “Summer is here #ShabaashMithu,” she wrote.

Produced by Viacom 18 Studios, the film was directed by Rahul Dholakia. It was written by Priya Aven.

Meanwhile, the actress has her hands full of multiple projects. She will be seen in the movie “Looop Lapeta”, which also stars actor Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film is a Hindi remake of the German hit “Run Lola Run”.

On top of that, Taapsee also has the mysterious thriller “Haseen Dilruba”. The film was directed by Vinil Mathew and she will be sharing the screen with Vikrant Massey in the film.

Her other upcoming film is “Rashmi Rocket,” which casts her as a long distance runner.

Vaani Kapoor: I believe in holistic healing

Bombay– Actress Vaani Kapoor believes in holistic healing. She says it helps to create a balance in thoughts.

“I sincerely believe in holistic healing. It helps to create a balance in our thoughts, which ends up being our actions regarding our spiritual, mental, emotional and physical being, ”explains the actress.

Vaani has started sharing his diet plans, gym routines, and tips for leading a balanced lifestyle on social media. The actress added that she is constantly trying to learn more about a healthy lifestyle.

“I am constantly trying to learn more about how to lead a healthy and happy life and I would be very happy if I could share my learnings with people, converse with them and learn more from their knowledge about nutrition and health, ”she said.

Katrina Kaif: “ Learning New Things, Finding My Flow ”

Bombay– Actress Katrina Kaif shared the key ingredients that define her success.

Katrina posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen engaged in high intensity workout.

“Learn new things, find my flow, don’t force anything, let it be #preptime,” Katrina wrote alongside the clip.

Katrina did not share the project she had started preparations for, although she would have some heavy stunts in Salman Khan’s upcoming co-star, “Tiger 3”.

Recently Katrina announced on social media that she has started working on a new movie. However, she did not give any details about the upcoming project.

Katrina’s next outing is “Sooryavanshi,” opposite actor Akshay Kumar. The film directed by Rohit Shetty is scheduled to hit screens on April 30.

She also lined up the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot”. It was directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Alia Bhatt tested positive for Covid

Bombay– Alia Bhatt has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress took to Instagram to share with fans that she had isolated herself and was in quarantine at home.

“Hello everyone, I tested positive for Covid-19. I immediately isolated myself and will be in home quarantine. I follow all safety protocols under the guidance of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care of yourself, ”Alia wrote on Instagram Stories Thursday night.

Alia’s boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, had been infected with Covid a few weeks ago. However, he has now recovered.

Alia has several films lined up. She will be seen in “Gangubai Kathiawadi” by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is scheduled to hit screens on July 30. She is also part of Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra”, which also stars Ranbir.

Alia will also be seen in “RRR” by SS Rajamouli, “Takht” by Karan Johar and “Darlings” by Jasmeet K. Reen, which she co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan. (IANS)