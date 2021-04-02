‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ The Extended Cut Exists, By Margot Robbie





Margot Robbie says there is a "20 hour cut" of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

"There is so much more that you couldn't see, that we shot that was amazing," said Robbie.

The actress was speaking to Variety about her work as a producer on "Promising Young Woman".

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. Margot Robbie said in a recent interview with Variety that there is a “20 hour cut” of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. The actress, who also helped produce Emerald Fennell’s Oscar nominated film “Promising Young Woman”, was asked about a possible expansion for David Ayer’s film “Suicide Squad” in 2016, in which she played the villain. Harley Quinn. “For personal reasons, I would love to watch the five hour cut from every movie I’ve ever made,” Robbie joked. She also revealed that there was a longer version of 2019’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Robbie, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. “There’s a 20 hour cut of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ that … there’s so much more that you couldn’t see, that we shot that was amazing, and for a million reasons.” obviously we can’t make the cut, ”said Robbie. In Tarantino’s film, Robbie played real-life movie star Sharon Tate, who was murdered while she was eight months pregnant by members of the Manson family. Other historical figures, including Charles Manson and Bruce Lee, are portrayed in the film, alongside fictional characters. He won Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards and Pitt won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as fictional double stuntman Cliff Booth. While it is not known whether Robbie jokingly exaggerated the length of a possible expansion, Tarantino’s films are known to be long-lasting (his “Kill Bill” films were planned as one, but later split into separate films). The director even hinted last year that a Four-hour cut of ‘One Upon a Time in Hollywood’ could be available to see soon. The filmmaker would also interested in making a TV series starring Leonardo DiCaprio and based on “Bounty Law” the 1950s-style fictional western show that made DiCaprio’s character famous in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

