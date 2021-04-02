Broadway / TV actor to work with West Hartford Public School theater programs – We-Ha

West Hartford Public Schools’ Performing Arts Department will welcome Broadway / TV actor Stephen DeRosa as a visiting teaching artist.

With a generous grant, West Hartford Public School Theater Programs will welcome acclaimed actor Stephen DeRosa to work in person with Hall and Conard students this spring.

DeRosa will be a guest artist with the students during their acting classes and will provide coaching during rehearsals for the spring shows. Teachers will incorporate his skills and talents into their lessons and rehearsals in different ways.

At Hall, DeRosa will focus on making big choices with students, creating clarity in their characters’ motivations and emotions. He will also work with students to bring Shakespeare’s poetry to life and help advanced students create a character from text. For the spring show, Romeo and Juliet, DeRosa will offer workshops and commentary as students rehearse their scenes.

During acting classes at Conard, DeRosa will focus her work with students on strengthening their acting skills, working with the Shakespearean language and on some specific stage studies with advanced students. His on-screen experience will also be put to good use in after-school rehearsals, as the students prepare to record an original film written by a senior Conard. DeRosa will work with students on scenes from this original screenplay, as well as on scene studies from other popular films.

This generous grant is intended to employ a professional theater actor in WHPS high schools as a visiting teaching artist to develop an on-site program / workshop for theater students during the spring semester of 2021. The goal is to support theater teachers and to complete their performance classes as well as their after school castings during rehearsals.

The teachers spent a few weeks planning and came up with a schedule that will provide the best possible experience for the students while leveraging DeRosas’ professional skills. The teachers expressed their deep gratitude for the grant and the impact it will have on the students.

Hunter Parker, drama teacher at Halls, highlighted how his strengths as an experienced artist both on screen and on Shakespeare will align with students’ needs as they prepare for their recorded production. on Shakespeare. Says Corinne Kravetz, drama teacher at Conards, We are very excited, because these projects are very focused on the needs of these specific groups.

Stephen DeRosa is a well-known Broadway actor who played the Baker in the rebirth of Into the Woods (2002), as well as roles in The Man Who Came to Dinner (2000), Henry IV (2003), Twentieth Century (2004) ), Hairspray (2005) and Sur la ville (2014). He also toured with West Side Story (2011). Her Off-Broadway credits include Measure for Measure (1993), Loves Fire: Fresh Numbers by Seven American Playwrights (1998), The Mystery of Irma Vep (1998), Newyorkers (2001), The It Girl (2001) and Walmartopia (2007) ). Regionally, he also starred in Falsettos (1995) and Peter Pan (2008).

On screen, DeRosa is best known for his recurring role as Eddie Cantor on Boardwalk Empire, and has also made appearances in Law & Order, Third Watch, and Ugly Betty. He also played roles in The Man Who Came to Dinner (2000) and Wormwood (2017).

When asked why he wanted to give the grant, the anonymous donor provided the following explanation:

We value the role of theater and the performing arts department in our West Hartford public schools. Watching outdoor performances in high school, it was evident to us that live theater with other students was such an important part of the lives of so many of our children. And to see how careful the teaching staff was to keep the cast and crew safe was impressive and touching.

Therefore, in recognition of the WHPS theater teachers and the role that theater plays in supporting such a large number of students, we would like to present this grant to the Department of the Performing Arts to create an artist education program. professional guests from the spring semester 2021.

The grant allows the department to create a guest artist program. We suggested leveraging the availability of professional actors while Broadway and most productions are dark during the pandemic to provide a special experience for students to learn directly from a working actor. The teachers will define how the funds will be used, and we hope that this unique experience will be successful and inspire the students to continue their theater studies.

Andrew Mayo, supervisor of the Department of Fine and Performing Arts, expressed his deep gratitude for the grant: The pandemic has been a very difficult time for the performing arts. The freedom to perform in front of an audience has been severely curtailed, and for students who love and enjoy the process of rehearsal and performance, it has been difficult to maintain their energy as auditoriums and theaters remain dark. This scholarship has come at a good time, providing students with the rare opportunity to spend quality time with a professional of such caliber who will add a lot to their classes and rehearsals. We are deeply grateful to the donors and to the entire community, who have come together so forcefully to support the arts.

DeRosa will be working with students at Hall during the weeks of March 29 and April 5. He will work with Conard students the weeks of April 19 and 26.

For more information, please contact Andrew Mayo at 860-561-6629, or [email protected].

