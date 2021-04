Cleve Hall Dead: acclaimed makeup artist was 61

13:32 PDT 04/02/2021



by



Mike Barnes



He has worked on films such as “Ghoulies”, “Re-Animator” and “Troll”, many with the late John Carl Buechler.

Cleve Hall, a respected makeup effects artist known for his distinctive work on films such as Ghoulies, Re-animator and Troll, is dead. He was 61 years old. Hall died of congestive heart failure at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank on Wednesday, representative Mike Arnoldi said Hollywood journalist. Hall’s daughter, Constance, launched a GoFundMe campaignto help with burial costs. Her father “was a family man, a beloved father, a proud grandfather and a beloved mentor,” she wrote. “He loved the movies, Godzilla, sculpting and inspiring the next generation of creatives.” Constance and another girl, Elora, and his ex-wife, Sonia, followed him into business and appeared with him in the 2012 reality TV series Syfy. Monster man. A year earlier he was on another Syfy show, Face Off, a competition program that pitted makeup effects artists against each other. Raised in Jacksonville, Florida, Hall said he knew what he wanted to do with a living after his mother took him to see the 1964 Japanese film. Godzilla versus the thing. And in Pee-wee’s great adventure (1985), he played Godzilla in a costume he designed himself, later describing the experience like “this little child’s dream come true!” Hall served as a puppeteer on The Sandlot (1993) and collaborated with the late makeup artist John Carl Buechler on films including Ghoulies (1984), The Dungeon Master (1984), Re-animator (1985), Zone soldiers (1985), Troll (1986), Eliminators (1986) and TerrorVision (1986). He has also created props for musical acts such as Kiss, he made the chest armor for Gene Simmons Insane Clown Posse and Alice Cooper and received a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2008 for his work on the children’s series Nickelodeon. . Yo Gabba Gabba! In one Maintenance 2012, Hall said he hoped the computational effects didn’t destroy the old-school practical techniques in which he specialized. “I think CG is a good supplement to the physical effects. It shouldn’t replace them,” he says. “I grew up with Ray Harryhausen, and these films [with] these captivating scenes, these incredible effects, it’s like now that you know how they were made. “ He is also survived by another daughter, Zoe, and two grandchildren.







