Congo, 16-year-old giraffe from Nashville Zoo, dies during surgery





On Friday, the Nashville Zoo mourned the loss of Congo, a 16-year-old male Masai giraffe who died following medical intervention. Congo, which sports fans remember for predicting the Super Bowl winner for nearly a decade, has been at the zoo since it opened its giraffe exhibit in 2006. “Everyone here at the zoo, especially our dedicated hoof keepers who have looked after him for all these years, is devastated to lose such a wonderful animal,” said Rick Schwartz, President and CEO of the Nashville Zoo . “Throughout its long life, the Congo has always been curious about our guests. He captivated thousands of people who had the chance to meet him up close during our backstage tours. More local news:The exit / entry property is under contract, the owner of the place wishes to buy it back Congo arrived at the Nashville Zoo in 2006 from the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens. When he was born, the Congo was rejected by his mother and had to be hand-raised by caretakers, which makes him extremely comfortable around people. At the zoo, Congo sired five calves, the zoo reported. Her favorite snacks included romaine lettuce and honey carob seed pods. Each year, Congopredicted the Super Bowl winner since 2013 by choosing between two logos shown by his keepers. The Congo, zoo officials reported, suffered from a hoof abnormality that over time caused discomfort and difficulty in mobility. Sports:Charles Barkley is fed up with the act of NCAA Barney Fife and Greg Sankey too | Estes Despite various treatments, the condition of Congos continued to deteriorate and recently Congo has started showing signs of hoof pain and reduced mobility again, the zoo reported. On Thursday, the zoo’s animal care team and experts, including vets from the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Tennessee and beyond, performed an intervention. Congo, officials said, has died of complications from anesthesia. The Congo received exceptional care, which we would do for all of our animals, said Dr Heather Schwartz, director of veterinary services at the zoo. Sometimes their needs are beyond our capabilities. Dealing with this is the most difficult part of our job. Second giraffe to die at the zoo in 2021 Congo is the second giraffe to die at the zoo this year. In January, another giraffe, Nasha, stepped on his calf after giving birth and the animal care team couldn’t save him. The initial autopsy revealed trauma to the neck, but further testing was scheduled to determine if any underlying issues contributed to the calf’s death. While still reeling from the loss, Schwartz said he was grateful that zoo staff were able to collect research on Nasha and the calf, something that has become increasingly valuable since the giraffes are listed as an endangered species. Masai giraffes, like Nasha, are particularly threatened because towns, roads and other developments encroach on their natural habitats. Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville, Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos