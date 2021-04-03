Anti-Asian hatred targeted by ‘New Amsterdam’ actors and producers – East Bay Times

In the face of rising anti-Asian hatred in America, the cast members and producers of NBC medical drama New Amsterdam urged citizens on Friday to watch the humans behind what is going on.

Actors Daniel Dae Kim and Christine Chang appeared on a New Amsterdam Speaker Series virtual panel, along with show executive producer David Schulner and co-executive producer and writer Y. Shireen Razack.

Hosted by NBC Bay Area (KNTV) presenter Janelle Wang and co-sponsored by the Asian Pacific Fund, the hour-long session focused directly on incidents of violence and hate directed against Asian Americans during the pandemic. .

It’s time to put political postures aside and talk about them about humanity, Kim said. It is a question of humanity.

This week’s episode of New Amsterdam Blood, Sweat and Tears featured a story in which Changs’ character Dr. Agnes Kao treats a Filipina who suffered liver damage in an attack by two men blaming her for ‘bringing the coronavirus to the United States Kao reveals to the patient that she too was the victim of a racist attack in which a man grabbed her, spat in her face and pushed me aside as if I was nothing.

Excerpts from the episode were shown to the more than 250 participants of the virtual panel. Describing the scenes as so powerful and impactful, Wang praised New Amsterdam for dealing with an important and timely issue.

Sadly, this happens every day, she said of the racist incidents. This is the first show I saw where they tackled it head on.

The episode, written by Razack, was partially inspired by an actual incident that Chang experienced. The actress revealed that at the start of the pandemic, she was confronted by someone in a grocery store.

It made it so much more personal, Razack said. The Asian-American community has been so invisible for so long. We had to make people care about themselves.

Razack then praised Chang for his willingness to share his story.

In this case, we were asking our actor to relive the trauma take after take, she said. It takes a lot of courage.

Chang told attendees that since the grocery store incident, she had been harassed twice more, once by a man who called her a dirty pig.

I’m really scared to take the metro now, she said.

Chang and Kim have both been outspoken about raising awareness of the rise in hate crimes against the Asian-American community. Recently, Kim spoke at a second House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing, urging lawmakers to take action to condemn racism against Asian Americans. He said during the roundtable that the number of reported incidents in no way reflects actual statistics.

For each film filmed, how many others are not filmed? He asked.

In this sense, Wang pointed out that it is kind of a cultural thing for Asians to remain silent and not always go to the police.

This is why it is important, she said, for television to address the issue in order to bring it out in the open and “talk about it.

Kim added that it was also essential that more Asian Americans be featured in medical dramas and other television series.

We know how many of us are in the medical field and how few of us are onscreen, he said.