Disney Hollywood Studios icon DePaoli’s identity crisis on DeParks





When you hear “Magic Kingdom” one of the first images you might think of is Cinderella’s Castle. Along with Epcot, it’s Spaceship Earth and the Tree of Life for Disney’s Animal Kingdom. But what icon do you imagine when someone says “Disney’s Hollywood Studios”? From the very beginning of what was originally called Disney-MGM Studios, the park has experienced an icon identity crisis. There has never been a single iconic “weenie” for this park that I love so much. In 1989, when Disney-MGM Studios first opened, one could argue that the park had two icons: one would be the Chinese Theater, which originally housed the beloved attraction, The Great Movie. Wrinkled; and the other icon would have been the studio’s water tower adorned with Mickey’s ears, endearingly named “Earffel Tower”. I feel like the company leaned more toward the Earffel Tower as an icon of the park, but the reality is it was in a behind-the-scenes area that you couldn’t easily see before you walked in. studio tour. Even though I really liked (and missed) the Earffel Tower, I think a park icon is something you should be able to walk by throughout the day and pose in front of it for a photo. This was certainly not the case with the water tower. In the case of the Chinese Theater, this tall building is not only an icon of real Hollywood life, but it has also been placed right at the end of Hollywood Boulevard (the main street in the park), where you might expect to be. see a castle a standard Disney castle park. Its location, which is easily seen when you first enter the park, and its size make it a great icon of the park in my eyes. In 1994, the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror opened at Disney-MGM Studios and continues to be one of the park’s most popular attractions. The company tends to promote the Hollywood Tower Hotel as the icon of the park. Currently, if you open your Walt Disney World mobile app, the little graphic representing Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the Tower of Terror. It has changed a bit over the years. In 2001, things got even more complicated with the addition of the giant, misplaced wizarding hat directly in front of the Chinese theater. This oversized wizard’s hat was one of the first things you saw upon entering the park, and it was certainly large enough to be seen from many places. The Walt Disney Company made it the new icon of the park, but alas, the wizards hat was taken off in 2016. An entire generation of children who grew up knowing only that this park with the wizarding hat was devastated. I was delighted to regain the view of the Chinese Theater, which in my opinion should be the icon of the park from now on and should have been from day one for the aforementioned reasons. Chinese theater is here to stay. Even when this space was completely emptied to set up the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the exterior remained pretty much intact as it is such an iconic landmark. Like many other icons of the park, there are also several projection-mapping shows that take place outside. Photo via Walt Disney World Resort I know what you are thinking: The same can be said about the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, but I personally think the Tower of Terror could change overnight. I’m not saying he would necessarily become Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! like its west coast counterpart, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it finally changed and therefore leave the park’s iconic status in limbo again. With the Chinese Theater, I love the idea of ​​a Day-One building whose size and location is the official icon of the park. This concept of park icon confusion is not entirely unique to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as the same problem can be encountered at Disney California Adventure. Originally, it was as if Disney wanted Grizzly Peak to be the icon. Sometimes they tried to force Sunshine Plaza into being an icon. These days, it could be the Pixar Pal-A-Round, Mission: BREAKOUT! or my personal favorite option, the Carthay Circle restaurant. Overall, a Disney park just doesn’t feel entirely complete without such an iconic “weenie” as Cinderella’s Castle. I really wish Disney’s Hollywood Studios would stand up for an icon, whether it’s my first choice or not. What do you consider to be the icon of Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Has that changed in your mind over the years? Do you have a favorite? Leave a comment and let me know. If you have any theme park topics that you would like to hear my opinion on, let me know in the comments. You might see it appear in a future DePaoli on DeParks. Jeff DePaoli is a producer and voice over artist living in Los Angeles. He can be heard as the voice of Disney Trivia on Alexa as well as the host of “Dizney Coast to Coast,” the unofficial Disney fan podcast. Receive FREE your “Hidden Mickeys of America”, “On the Rohde Again”, “Theme Park Comfort Kit” and more at DizneyCoastToCoast.com.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos