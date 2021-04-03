Johnny Bananas Devenanzio on his Brand New Celebrity Talk Show | Entertainment News

It’s time to put on your favorite pair of pajamas, pour out a favorite drink, and pop that bag of popcorn because you’re invited to Johnny Bananas DevenanziosCelebrity slumber party. The host, MTV legend for 20 seasons The challenge, hosts stars for late night chats and games on NBC Affiliates starting Saturday, April 3, right after Saturday Night Live.

Throughout April, her guest list includes the actress and Delight host Tiffani Thiessen, The real housewives from Atlantas Cynthia bailey, rocker Sammy Hagar, and actor and musician Margaret cho. To complete the range are castings of The real world NEW and The all-star challenge, as well as the chef Anne Burrell of America’s Worst Cooks. Famous faces will record themselves virtually as Devenanzio greets from his comfortable lounge.

Devenanzio is already familiar with the late night time slot as host of NBC’s travel and lifestyle show 1st look. Before the premiere, he chatted with TV Insider about his ultimate sleepover.

How? ‘Or’ What Celebrity slumber party come?

Johnny Devenanzio: 1st look is a travel show, and travel has not been a big option this year due to current circumstances. I’m grateful enough and lucky enough to have a team around me that has the foresight and the ability to refocus in another direction. WWe wanted to capitalize on the fact that people want contacts. Everyone has been at home in their pajamas and sweatshirts for a year on Zoom, so everyone can relate. Everyone has fond memories of sleepovers they had as children. We wanted to create this fun and unconventional environment. These celebrities are in their safe space. They are at home on their sofa in their pajamas. They have a cocktail in their hands, if they prefer.

You have an eclectic group of people at your party.

There is someone for everyone. We wanted to put everything in the show that people love. I was also able to get people from my MTV world to cross-pollinate. It’s an incredible group.

What can you tell me about the games part?

The games range from weird food pairs and challenges to makeup tutorials and trivia with pretty high stakes if you get the wrong answer.

What are the highlights so far?

Just sit with The real world throw away. As someone who’s spent the last decade and a half on reality TV, so he could talk to the pioneers who started it all, talking to Sammy Hagar about what inspired him to join Van Halen, which maybe was due or not to an extraterrestrial visit. I wanted to move away from traditional questions / answers.

You sit down with the cast members of The challenge: all the stars. What do you think of this season so far?

I follow him very closely because in the All stars season these are the people I grew up with not just competing, but watching. Seeing them come back on TV is exactly what the viewer wanted and needed. I’m really excited to watch the rest of the season. Anyone who hasn’t seen it yet, you’re missing out. Music, everything. There’s this hunger for longing and All stars feeds that appetite, which we try to capitalize on Celebrity slumber party.

The last time you competed The challenge: total madness, you won. Do you consider yourself retired?

I hesitate to use the R word because a lot of people have retired in the past to come back. I won’t say you saw the last of me, but right now I have so many on my plate. I had no idea that sitting on a sofa in my living room and talking to celebrities on Zoom was going to be such a difficult thing to do. Hosting, listening and asking questions is such a different world from reality TV. I will always love MTV and The challenge for providing me with the platform they made. Hopefully it’s not goodbye but see you later.

Which guests would you like to see on VSelebrity slumber partyif you had to do more episodes?

I would like to know Mike Tyson. I think it would be fantastic. I would love to talk to Elon Musk. I would love to sit down with Joe Rogan. I love to talk about new ideas and have different perspectives, and they are such unique individuals. It would be a dream come true to sit down and chat with the three of them.

Celebrity slumber party, Premiere on April 3, on NBC(Check local listings)