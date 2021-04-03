Logan Paul accepts Sami Zayn’s invitation to WrestleMania 37 on WWE SmackDown | Launderer report





Phil McCarten / Associated press YouTube star Logan Paul appeared on the Friday Night edition of WWE SmackDown on Fox for the red carpet premiere of Sami Zayn’s Conspiracy Documentary. Zayn stepped into the ring and introduced Paul in the WWE ThunderDome. Paul walked down the ramp and sat down with Zayn, who asked the YouTuber if he would be his guest at WrestleMania 37: Paul agreed, then the trailer for Zayn’s documentary, Justice for Sami, appeared on the Titantron: Zayn asked for some thoughts from Paul, who didn’t seem convinced there was a conspiracy against the former Intercontinental champion. Paul also said he spoke backstage with Kevin owens, who told him that Zayn’s theories were absurd. He thanked Zayn for the effort. Zayn was upset upon hearing this news and said he didn’t care about Owens’ opinion. He asked Paul what he was thinking again, but before he could say much, Owens appeared from behind and gave Zayn a Stone Cold Stunner: Owens then pushed Paul before leaving the ring, but Zayn had the last laugh of the night, beating his opponent at WrestleMania backstage: Over the past several months, Zayn has brought two cameramen with him on every SmackDown and on the map in an effort to document what he claims to be a conspiracy against him in WWE. Recently, Zayn attempted to involve former friend Kevin Owens, but KO was not interested, which led to Zayn hitting Owens with a Helluva Kick while he was commenting on one of his matches. Last week Owens had Zayn on The KO Show, and while Zayn apologizes for what he did, it was clear Owens was furious, which led him to challenge Zayn to a match at WrestleMania. 37. Zayn apparently afraid of Owens and wanting to escape unscathed, he reluctantly agreed, only for Owens to beat him. In addition to his feuds with Owens, Zayn has mentioned Paul quite often on SmackDown lately and has also corresponded with him on Twitter. Zayn contacted Paul on several occasions, and Paul seemed receptive, even agreeing with Zayn that there was a conspiracy against him: As part of the storyline, it made a lot of sense for Zayn to try and get Paul involved given his massive internet fan base. Paul, 25, is a well-known actor, podcaster and social media influencer with nearly 23 million subscribers on his YouTube account. Aside from him being an asset to Zayn in the conspiracy angle, Paul is also a huge deal for WWE in terms of generating cross interest. WWE did precisely that ahead of WrestleMania 37 with Grammy-winning musician Bad Bunny on Raw, and Paul’s appearance on SmackDown could be another thing that helps WWE attract a younger audience. ListenRadio Rust Ringfor all hot wrestling topics. Watch the latest episode in the player below(warning: one languageNSFW).







