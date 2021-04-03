Cooperstown author to read Thursday | Entertainment News





Word Thursdays Online with Fred Schneider will be broadcast live on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 8. Schneider, a Cooperstown resident, received his Bachelor of Arts in American Literature from SUNY Geneseo. After a career as an executive, Schneider owns the Landmark Inn in Cooperstown with his wife, Robin. He is a three-time novelist and two-time guest at Colgate University’s Novel Intensive. His short fiction and poetry films have appeared in Congo Lust, The Atlanta Journal Constitution, Newsday and Backpacker Magazine as well as on public radio, where he enjoyed a lengthy gig as a comedy essayist for NCPR and where one of his essays, The Distance of Fathers was shortlisted for national broadcast, according to a press release. His novels, including his latest, Last Stop, Ronkonkoma (October 2019), have met with critical acclaim, the statement said. His current projects include a fourth novel, as well as a play titled The Glass Eye by James Fenimore Cooper, based on Mark Twains’ essay on literary offenses, which he aims to produce locally this year. Registration to read at the open mic for the 29th season of Word Thursdays is now open. Send an email to [email protected] to register. The first five poets will have time to read one or two poems; all other poets will be on the waiting list for Word Thursdays next month. The open mic for the April 8 event is full, but there are openings for future readings. To see the live stream, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84488608758 or the Bright Hill Facebook page. There is a suggested donation of $ 3, but the event is free for students. Donations can be made to https://paypal.me/brighthillpress, via Paypal with the email [email protected], with a credit card by visiting brighthillpress.org or by check, payable to Bright Hill Press Inc, and mailed to 94 Church Street, Treadwell, NY 13846, or by credit card by personal appointment by sending an email to [email protected] Bright Hills facilities include the Bright Hill Community Library, which houses over 15,000 literary and artistic books and periodicals that can be borrowed by local residents; the full catalog is online. The NYSCA Literary Map of New York State and The NYSCA Literary Tree, which was developed and is administered by the New York State Council on the Arts in partnership with Bright Hill.

