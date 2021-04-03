7 of Bollywood’s most shocking moments that caused a stir





Most shocking moments in Bollywood | Photo credit: Instagram Bollywood celebrities always make sure they are presentable on camera and at public events. By making sure their outfit is perfect for maintaining a good posture while talking to the media, celebrities take care of a lot of things. But there have been a few times in the past that celebrities haven’t done the same and got caught up in controversy or made headlines for the wrong reasons. From Akshay Kumar asking his wife to unbutton Salman Khan’s jeans by saying that not even a dog looked at Guzaarish, there were plenty of moments that made a splash at the time. However, some of those infamous moments are still etched in people’s minds. In case you haven’t encountered the shocking moments of Bollywood, check out the seven of the most shocking here: Akshay Kumar Asks Twinkle Khanna To Unbutton His Jeans Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna got into trouble after the actor asked his wife to unbutton his jeans at a public event. Video of this incident went viral on the internet in no time. And it escalated to a level where an obscenity case was filed against half of Akshay. Speaking about this incident on Koffee With Karan, Twinkle had said, “I was arrested for the same. I went out with Rs 500. It’s on my Wikipedia page – arrested for an obscene crime.” Statement by Salman Khan on Guzaarish by Sanjay Leela Bhansali In 2010, when Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish had released, Salman had taken a jibe at the Hrithik Roshan-starrer and said: “Arre, usme toh makhi udd rahi thi, lekin koi machhar bhi nahi gaya dekhne. Arre, koi kutta bhi nahin gaya. (Even though there is a fly buzzing around the movie, not even a mosquito went to see the movie. Not even a dog did.) The kissing incident of Shilpa Shetty and Richard Gere During the AIDS awareness program in Delhi, Hollywood star Richard Gere planted a kiss on the cheeks of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and it caused a stir. A Jaipur court had issued an arrest warrant for Richard. Following this, he released a statement and offered to apologize if he offended anyone. Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh’s kissing controversy It was 2006 when Mika Singh apparently forcibly kissed Rakhi Sawant at his birthday party. Following this incident, the dancer-actress said she behaved badly with her. Sure Koffee with Karan, when the director asked Rakhi about this incident, she said: “Kisi kachrewali ki pappi le leta. “ Comment from Deepika Padukone on Ranbir Kapoor Deepika Padukone’s statement on Koffee With Karan had caused a stir and even Ranbir’s parents had not taken it in a good spirit. When Karan asked Deepika what she would like to give her ex-boyfriend, the actress said, “I would like to give Ranbir a packet of condoms because he uses them too much.” Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar ‘nepotism standard bearer’ On her talk show herself, Kangana Ranaut took photos of the filmmaker and called him a flagship of nepotism. Here is what Kangana had said: “In my biopic if ever it is done you will play this stereotypical Bollywood biggie, which is as you know … very arrogant and completely intolerant of foreigners, standard bearer of nepotism, the cinema mafia. “ Tweet from Sonu Nigam on Morning Azaan Famous Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam had been in trouble after tweeting: “God bless everyone. I am not a Muslim and I have to be awakened by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiosity take? it ends in India. ” His tweet created an outcry on social media.







