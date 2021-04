Pendry West Hollywood opens to the Sunset Strip

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA The Sunset Strip property that once gave the stage to bands from Aerosmith to X has been reborn as a luxury hotel. The former House of Blues site is now the Pendry West Hollywood, with 149 rooms, a live entertainment venue, a screening room, a bowling alley, a spa and two new restaurants from celebrity Austrian chef-Angeleno, Wolfgang Puck . Opening Friday, the 11-story Pendry West Hollywood takes up an entire city block at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Olive Drive. 5 things you should know The two new Wolfgang Puck restaurants are Ospero, a European-style cafe on the third floor, and the Franco-Asian-California-themed Merois on the rooftop. Both offer indoor and outdoor dining. The Ospero serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, offering hand-made pizzas, pastas, salads and take-out. Merois is more upscale and serves dishes like bigeye tuna and dry-aged Tomahawk steaks. Both restaurants are open from Friday, although Merois is currently only available to customers and residents of Pendry West Hollywood. The Pendry bar has a unique Moët champagne vending machine. Customers who buy a $ 25 bartender token can use it to purchase a machine split bottle. The live event venue can accommodate 75 people, but can accommodate an audience as large as 150 if the furniture is removed. Due to COVID, groups have yet to be booked, but the Pendry expects the first performances to take place in August. The space can also be reserved for private events. Rooms start at $ 395 per night for a 350-square-foot space that includes a sofa, table, desk, and wardrobe. The rooms were designed by Martin Brudnizki and exude a relaxed but glamorous Californian vibe. La Pendry also includes 40 private houses that are part of a separate building on the same property. The residences range from 2,000 to 4,500 square feet, some of them with terraces of up to 3,400 square feet. One property also has a super garage with five parking spaces and a one-year lease on a McLaren supercar.

