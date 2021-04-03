Sharon Stone is in charge of his career | Entertainment





Sharon Stone only “takes direct offers” for acting work now. The ‘Basic Instinct’ star revealed that she let all of her agents go and has now decided to stop letting them introduce her for movies and will wait to be contacted. She said: “Well, I actually let my agents and management and all these people go. I really only want to be hired by directors whose choice is me. I don’t really want to be introduced anymore. don’t want to be given to people anymore because I can fund their movie. I don’t want to shop. I don’t want other people to decide what material I should see or not. So I only take offers directly. “ Sharon knows that directors who wish to work with her will be able to contact her and she made the switch because she is tired of why she can’t work. Talk to independent.co.uk, she added, “Most people know a way to reach me. They can send things to my publicist, who forwards them to me. Of course, I’m on Instagram. I’ve let go of the people who tell me everything. the reasons why I can’t work I think 40 is too tall, too short, too fat, too skinny, too blonde, too dark, too young, too old. Too much that, too much that. “I’m not really interested in why-you-can’t-return-my-call about it all anymore. So if a director wants me, specifically, he can find me.” Meanwhile, Sharon has previously shared how she was told “to do totally inappropriate things” during her career, but she always used her “big girl voice” to say no and won’t let herself be taken advantage of. Writing in her book, The Beauty Of Living Twice, she added, “To me it’s called show business, not show, enjoy everyone. I don’t take advantage of either. . Yes, I have been asked or told to do things that are extremely inappropriate, but I use my big girl voice and I say no. “

