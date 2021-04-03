Drive-in opens for the season | Local





Some (but not all) of the Starlite Drive-In rules: The vehicle’s lights must be kept off during the show. Parking lights are acceptable for parking or exiting after dark. Headlights and daytime running lights must remain off after the show begins. Park vehicles within one foot of the pole to allow a second vehicle to enter the space as well. Parking is on a first come, first served basis. If there is no post next door, this space is reserved. A fire safety lane must be maintained around the concession building. As the ramps are elevated, customers must apply their vehicle’s parking brake to prevent accidental movement. Oversized vehicles should park in the rear rows or at the ends of the ramp. Customers watching the film outside of their vehicle should place their blankets and chairs in front of their vehicle out of the traffic lane. Do not leave children unattended. It is forbidden to sit on the roofs of vehicles. Elevator doors should be attached at roof level if left open during filming. The string is available in the projection booth. No cash refund is given. Passes are only granted when shows are officially canceled before the end of the first movie. Movies are shown even if it is raining. No rain pass is given. Guests should keep their radio tuned to the movie at all times. If they decide to play their own music before the show starts, they should turn down the volume so as not to disturb other patrons. No alcohol or drugs are allowed on the premises. Vehicles that emit excessive fumes may be instructed to shut down their vehicles or relocate them to the rear rows. No vulgar or profane language or loud voices. No field race. Customers must wear a shirt and shoes to enter the concession stand. It is strongly recommended that you wear shoes at all times. Customers are discouraged from taking their pets with them to the drive-through. Laser pointers are prohibited. Recording or photography of the film at any time is prohibited. Customers must dispose of their garbage properly. Vandalism is not tolerated. Customers who choose to do so will be kicked out without a refund. Smoking is permitted on the property but not in the concession building.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos