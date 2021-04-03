Prabhu Deva’s birthday special! 5 Indian Michael Jackson Bollywood Dance Numbers You Can’t Miss





Features oi-sumit rajguru Popular choreographer-dancer-actor-director Prabhu Deva turned 48 today (April 3, 2021) and the star will be celebrating her birthday with family members and close friends. Prabhu Deva is known for his incredible dancing skills. He is considered an idol for many aspiring dancers. From his unique dance style to super entertaining facial expressions, the actor is indeed a complete entertainment package. He has worked in Bollywood as well as in the southern film industry. When we talk about Bollywood, Prabhu Deva has given many memorable dance numbers in his career, which are still relevant to today’s youth. We have to say that many of us may have tried to copy his footsteps, and failed miserably. Because no one can ever match the level of Prabhu Deva’s dance. Interestingly, he is also known as the Indian Michael Jackson. On the occasion of Prabhu Deva’s 48th birthday, we bring you 5 best Bollywood dance numbers from the dancer, which we can’t fail to review again and again! Let’s look at Urvashi urvashi Prabhu Deva’s dance in the song Urvashi Urvashi ‘from the movie dubbed in Hindi



Hum Se Hai Muqabala

is one of the best works of the dancer. Her murderous dance moves on top of the bus are the song’s most appealing thing. We are sure you will love Prabhu Deva in Urvashi Urvashi ‘. Aankhen strawberry Have you ever seen Strawberry Aankhen ‘from the movie dubbed in Hindi



Sapnay, with Prabhu Deva, Kajol and Arvind Swami in the lead roles? Otherwise, you missed a gem. A lot of people don’t know that Prabhu Deva won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for this song. After all, the melodious track has a touch of Prabhu’s unique dance moves, which will certainly mesmerize everyone. He’s just the best at it! Kay Sera Sera It was indeed a treat to see India’s two best dancers – Prabhu Deva and Madhuri Dixit together in one song. Kay Sera Sera ‘from the movie



Pukaar

is exceptionally attractive and enough to get you on the dance floor. The energetic music composed by AR Rahman, Shankar Mahadevan and the melodious vocals of Kavita Krishnamurthy give the perfect touch to this super entertaining track. You have to watch it just to see Prabhu Deva and Madhuri Dixit jugalbandi. Go Go Govinda Song ‘Go Go Govinda’ from the movie



OMG- Oh my God!

is yet another entertaining song performed by Prabhu Deva in Bollywood. In this he danced with Sonakshi Sinha. The actor’s dance movements are indeed catchy and suited to the festive atmosphere. The song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Aman Trikha. Happy Hour ‘Happy Hour’ by



ABCD 2

suitable to make you happy. Prabhu Deva stole the show with his drunken act with Varun Dhawan. It was indeed a pleasure to see Prabhu Deva perform with another new star and a good Varun dancer. We have to say that Prabhu is indeed an inspiration to many people. Filmibeat

wish Prabhu Deva a happy birthday! Also Read: Name of Prabhu Deva’s Second Wife Revealed! Brother Raju Sundaram confirms and shares full love story Read also: Prabhu Deva to present his second wife at a press conference?

