Cherokee Nation Celebrates Life of Sequoyah as a Cultural Icon | Culture & Leisure





The Cherokee Nation celebrates Sequoyah’s life and influence as a cultural icon in a new exhibit at the National Museum of Cherokee History, 101 S. Muskogee Ave. As part of the bicentennial celebration of the Cherokee syllabary, Sequoyah: An American Icon shares details about Sequoyah’s historic achievement and its impact on the Cherokee people. The exhibition will run until December 31. The legacy of the Sequoyahs continues 200 years after the syllabary was introduced to the Cherokee people, said Krystan Moser, director of cultural collections and exhibits for Cherokee Nation. This accomplishment, something that has not been done by any other single person in recorded history, cemented Sequoyah as an icon not only in Cherokee history, but also in American and even world history. This exhibit will include a historical biography of Sequoyah, a reproduction of a portrait of him from 1828, samples of his handwriting, the acts of his statue’s dedication at the United States Capitol Statuary Hall, and more. This exhibit is only part of the programs and events we have organized as part of the celebration of the bicentennial of the Cherokee syllabary, Moser said. We hope to educate and entertain audiences with Sequoyah’s story and inspire them all to learn more about this true American icon. Those interested in learning more about the legendary statesman and inventor of the Cherokee syllabary are encouraged to also visit the Sequoyahs Cabin Museum in Sallisaw. The cabin was built by Sequoyah in 1829 and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1966 and a National Literary Monument in 2006. The farm consists of a one-room cabin and nearly 200 acres. The Cherokee National History Museum is located in one of the tribe’s most iconic structures, the Cherokee National Capitol Building. The museum opened in 2019 and shares the history and culture of the Cherokee Nation in a 4,000 square foot permanent exhibit space that showcases the Cherokee way of life from pre-European contact to the Trail of Tears. and the revitalization of the tribe after the American Civil War. For more information on the cultural tourism of the Cherokee Nation, including museum operations, call 877-779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.

